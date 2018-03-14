Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Super Micro Computer, Inc.    SMCI

SUPER MICRO COMPUTER, INC. (SMCI)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Super Micro Computer, Inc. : SHAREHOLDER REMINDER: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Super Micro Computer, Inc. - SMCI

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/14/2018 | 02:05pm CET

RADNOR, PA / ACCESSWIRE / March 14, 2018 / The law firm of Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP reminds Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI) (''Super Micro'' or the ''Company'') shareholders that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Super Micro on behalf of purchasers of the Company's securities between August 5, 2016 and January 30, 2018, inclusive (the ''Class Period'').

REMINDER: Investors who purchased Super Micro securities during the Class Period may, no later than April 9, 2018, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. For additional information or to learn how to participate in this action please visit https://www.ktmc.com/new-cases/super-micro-computer-inc-2018#join.

Shareholders who wish to discuss this action and their legal options are encouraged to contact Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (Darren J. Check, Esq., D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (888) 299-7706 or at [email protected].

Super Micro develops and provides high performance server solutions based upon an innovative, modular and open-standard architecture.

The shareholder class action complaint alleges that the Defendants made a series of false and misleading statements to investors during the Class Period and failed to disclose that: (1) Super Micro was improperly and illicitly recognizing revenue on certain sales transactions; (2) the Company failed to implement and maintain proper internal controls over its financial reporting (3); Super Micro's revenues and income were artificially inflated as a result of its illicit business practices; and (4) these practices caused the Company to be vulnerable to potential civil and criminal liability, and adverse regulatory action.

Investors first learned of potential accounting and financial reporting issues at Super Micro on August 29, 2017, when the Company filed a Notice of Late Filing with the SEC and disclosed that it was ''not in a position to file its Form 10-K for fiscal year ended June 30, 2017 (the ?Form 10-K'), in a timely manner because the [Company] cannot complete the Form 10-K in a timely manner without unreasonable effort or expense.''

Following this news, shares of Super Micro's stock declined $1.35 per share, or 5%, to close on August 30, 2017 at $25.85 per share, on heavy trading volume.

Then, on January 30, 2018, Super Micro announced that its Chief Financial Officer, and other senior executive officers, had resigned. Additionally, Super Micro disclosed that, although the Company's Audit Committee had completed an investigation of the matter, additional time was required ''to analyze the impact, if any, of the results of the investigation on the Company's historical financial statements, as well as to conduct additional reviews before the Company will be able to finalize its Annual Report on Form 10-K.''

Following this news, shares of Super Micro's stock declined an additional $1.83 per share, or 7.4%, to close on January 31, 2018 at $22.83 per share, again on heavy trading volume.

Super Micro shareholders may, no later than April 9, 2018, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class through Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, or other counsel, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of all class members in directing the litigation. In order to be appointed as a lead plaintiff, the Court must determine that the class member's claim is typical of the claims of other class members, and that the class member will adequately represent the class in the action. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision of whether or not to serve as a lead plaintiff.

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check prosecutes class actions in state and federal courts throughout the country. Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check is a driving force behind corporate governance reform, and has recovered billions of dollars on behalf of institutional and individual investors from the United States and around the world. The firm represents investors, consumers and whistleblowers (private citizens who report fraudulent practices against the government and share in the recovery of government dollars). The complaint in this action was not filed by Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check. For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, please visit www.ktmc.com.

CONTACT:

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP
Darren J. Check, Esq.
D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.
Adrienne Bell, Esq.
280 King of Prussia Road
Radnor, PA 19087
(888) 299-7706
(610) 667-7706
[email protected]

SOURCE: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP


© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SUPER MICRO COMPUTER, INC.
02:05pSUPER MICRO COMPUTER, INC. : SHAREHOLDER REMINDER: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check..
AC
03/13SUPER MICRO COMPUTER, INC. : Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Shareholders of Super..
AC
03/13SUPER MICRO COMPUTER, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creatio..
AQ
03/13DEADLINE ALERT : Brower Piven Reminds Investors of Upcoming Deadline in Class Ac..
BU
03/13SUPER MICRO COMPUTER : Supermicro® Announces Amendment to Credit Facility
BU
03/13SUPER MICRO COMPUTER : Supermicro Accelerates IT Innovation with Resource Saving..
PR
03/12SUPER MICRO COMPUTER, INC. : The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Secur..
AC
03/11Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Su..
BU
03/10SUPER MICRO COMPUTER : Supermicro Opens Path to 100G Networking with New 25G Eth..
AQ
03/09SUPER MICRO COMPUTER, INC. : SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces t..
AC
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02/02Intel's Secret Industrial-Scale Data Center Architecture 
01/30Super Micro Computer's (SMCI) CEO Charles Liang on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings.. 
01/30Super Micro -12.8% after preliminary results, CFO resignation 
01/30Supermicro reports Q2 preliminary results; shares trading flat AH 
01/19Super Micro +5% on customer IBM's earnings report 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 3 053 M
EBIT 2018 129 M
Net income 2018 70,4 M
Debt 2018 83,0 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 14,92
P/E ratio 2019 9,13
EV / Sales 2018 0,34x
EV / Sales 2019 0,30x
Capitalization 950 M
Chart SUPER MICRO COMPUTER, INC.
Duration : Period :
Super Micro Computer, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | SMCI | US86800U1043 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends SUPER MICRO COMPUTER, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 27,3 $
Spread / Average Target 40%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Charles Liang Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Chiu-Chu Liu Liang Treasurer, Director & Senior VP-Operations
Kevin S. Bauer Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Hwei-Ming Tsai Independent Director
Sherman Tuan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUPER MICRO COMPUTER, INC.-6.81%950
APPLE6.35%922 050
HP INC13.42%39 206
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO. LTD--.--%32 510
WESTERN DIGITAL29.33%30 622
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE31.48%30 277
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.