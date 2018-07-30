Super Micro Computer : Supermicro® Schedules Conference Call and Webcast for Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2018 Preliminary Financial Results

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI),
a global leader in high-performance, high-efficiency server, storage
technology and green computing, today announced that it has scheduled a
conference call and webcast for preliminary information regarding its
financial results for the fourth quarter that ended June 30, 2018.
The company also announced it will release fourth quarter fiscal 2018
preliminary information regarding its financial results in a press
release on Tuesday, August 7, 2018, immediately after the close of
regular trading, followed by a teleconference beginning at 2:00 p.m.
(Pacific Time).
Conference Call & Webcast Information for August 7, 2018
Supermicro will hold a teleconference to announce its fourth quarter
fiscal 2018 preliminary information regarding its financial results on
Tuesday, August 7, 2018, beginning at 2:00 p.m. (Pacific Time). Those
wishing to participate in the conference call should dial 1-888-204-4368
(International callers dial 1-323-994-2082) a few minutes prior to the
call’s start to register. The conference ID is 3269159. A replay of the
call will be available through 11:59 p.m. (Eastern Time) on Tuesday,
August 21, 2018, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (International callers dial
1-412-317-6671) and entering replay PIN 3269159.
Those wishing to access the live or archived webcast via the Internet
should go to the Investor Relations tab of the Supermicro website at www.Supermicro.com.
About Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI)
Supermicro®, a global leader in high-performance, high-efficiency server
technology and innovation is a premier provider of end-to-end green
computing solutions for Data Center, Cloud Computing, Enterprise IT,
Hadoop/Big Data, HPC and Embedded Systems worldwide. Supermicro's
advanced Server Building Block Solutions® offer a vast array of
components for building energy-efficient, application-optimized,
computing solutions. Architecture innovations include Twin, TwinPro,
FatTwin™, Ultra Series, MicroCloud, MicroBlade, SuperBlade®,
Double-sided Storage®, Battery Backup Power (BBP®) modules and WIO/UIO.
Products include servers, blades, GPU systems, workstations,
motherboards, chassis, power supplies, storage, networking, server
management software and SuperRack® cabinets/accessories delivering
unrivaled performance and value.
Founded in 1993 and headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro is
committed to protecting the environment through its "We Keep IT Green®"
initiative. The Company has global logistics and operations centers in
Silicon Valley (USA), the Netherlands (Europe) and its Science &
Technology Park in Taiwan (Asia).
Supermicro, FatTwin, TwinPro, SuperBlade, Double-Sided Storage, BBP,
SuperRack, Building Block Solutions and We Keep IT Green are trademarks
and/or registered trademarks of Super Micro Computer, Inc.
All other brands, names and trademarks are the property of their
respective owners.
