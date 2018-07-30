Super Micro Computer : Supermicro® Schedules Conference Call and Webcast for Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2018 Preliminary Financial Results

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI), a global leader in high-performance, high-efficiency server, storage technology and green computing, today announced that it has scheduled a conference call and webcast for preliminary information regarding its financial results for the fourth quarter that ended June 30, 2018.

The company also announced it will release fourth quarter fiscal 2018 preliminary information regarding its financial results in a press release on Tuesday, August 7, 2018, immediately after the close of regular trading, followed by a teleconference beginning at 2:00 p.m. (Pacific Time).

Conference Call & Webcast Information for August 7, 2018

Supermicro will hold a teleconference to announce its fourth quarter fiscal 2018 preliminary information regarding its financial results on Tuesday, August 7, 2018, beginning at 2:00 p.m. (Pacific Time). Those wishing to participate in the conference call should dial 1-888-204-4368 (International callers dial 1-323-994-2082) a few minutes prior to the call’s start to register. The conference ID is 3269159. A replay of the call will be available through 11:59 p.m. (Eastern Time) on Tuesday, August 21, 2018, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (International callers dial 1-412-317-6671) and entering replay PIN 3269159.

Those wishing to access the live or archived webcast via the Internet should go to the Investor Relations tab of the Supermicro website at www.Supermicro.com.

