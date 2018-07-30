Log in
Super Micro Computer : Supermicro® Schedules Conference Call and Webcast for Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2018 Preliminary Financial Results

07/30/2018 | 10:56pm CEST

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI), a global leader in high-performance, high-efficiency server, storage technology and green computing, today announced that it has scheduled a conference call and webcast for preliminary information regarding its financial results for the fourth quarter that ended June 30, 2018.

The company also announced it will release fourth quarter fiscal 2018 preliminary information regarding its financial results in a press release on Tuesday, August 7, 2018, immediately after the close of regular trading, followed by a teleconference beginning at 2:00 p.m. (Pacific Time).

Conference Call & Webcast Information for August 7, 2018

Supermicro will hold a teleconference to announce its fourth quarter fiscal 2018 preliminary information regarding its financial results on Tuesday, August 7, 2018, beginning at 2:00 p.m. (Pacific Time). Those wishing to participate in the conference call should dial 1-888-204-4368 (International callers dial 1-323-994-2082) a few minutes prior to the call’s start to register. The conference ID is 3269159. A replay of the call will be available through 11:59 p.m. (Eastern Time) on Tuesday, August 21, 2018, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (International callers dial 1-412-317-6671) and entering replay PIN 3269159.

Those wishing to access the live or archived webcast via the Internet should go to the Investor Relations tab of the Supermicro website at www.Supermicro.com.

About Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI)

Supermicro®, a global leader in high-performance, high-efficiency server technology and innovation is a premier provider of end-to-end green computing solutions for Data Center, Cloud Computing, Enterprise IT, Hadoop/Big Data, HPC and Embedded Systems worldwide. Supermicro's advanced Server Building Block Solutions® offer a vast array of components for building energy-efficient, application-optimized, computing solutions. Architecture innovations include Twin, TwinPro, FatTwin™, Ultra Series, MicroCloud, MicroBlade, SuperBlade®, Double-sided Storage®, Battery Backup Power (BBP®) modules and WIO/UIO.

Products include servers, blades, GPU systems, workstations, motherboards, chassis, power supplies, storage, networking, server management software and SuperRack® cabinets/accessories delivering unrivaled performance and value.

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro is committed to protecting the environment through its "We Keep IT Green®" initiative. The Company has global logistics and operations centers in Silicon Valley (USA), the Netherlands (Europe) and its Science & Technology Park in Taiwan (Asia).

Supermicro, FatTwin, TwinPro, SuperBlade, Double-Sided Storage, BBP, SuperRack, Building Block Solutions and We Keep IT Green are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Super Micro Computer, Inc.

All other brands, names and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

SMCI-F


© Business Wire 2018
