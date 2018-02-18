Log in
The Klein Law Firm : Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Super Micro Computer, Inc.

02/18/2018 | 01:01am CET

The Klein Law Firm announces the commencement of an investigation of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI) concerning possible violations of federal securities laws.

On August 29, 2017, Super Micro Computer disclosed it required additional time to file its 2017 10-K. On September 14, 2017, the Company disclosed it had received a Non-Compliance letter from Nasdaq. Then on October 26, 2017, Super Micro Computer reaffirmed its delay in filing the 10-K, stating that “In connection with the in-process audit of the Company’s financial results for the year ended June 30, 2017, a sales transaction was subject to additional inquiry and review.” Then on January 30, 2018, the Company announced it had completed its investigation and would delay the release of its Form 10-K.

If you suffered a loss in Super Micro Computer and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Joseph Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit http://www.kkclasslaw.com/SMCI-Info-Request-Form-258.

Joseph Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2018
