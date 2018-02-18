The Klein Law Firm : Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Super Micro Computer, Inc.

The Klein Law Firm announces the commencement of an investigation of
Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI) concerning possible violations
of federal securities laws.
On August 29, 2017, Super Micro Computer disclosed it required
additional time to file its 2017 10-K. On September 14, 2017, the
Company disclosed it had received a Non-Compliance letter from Nasdaq.
Then on October 26, 2017, Super Micro Computer reaffirmed its delay in
filing the 10-K, stating that “In connection with the in-process audit
of the Company’s financial results for the year ended June 30, 2017, a
sales transaction was subject to additional inquiry and review.” Then on
January 30, 2018, the Company announced it had completed its
investigation and would delay the release of its Form 10-K.
