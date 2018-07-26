Log in
Superdry : Appointment of Non-Executive Director

07/26/2018 | 03:06am EDT

SuperdryPlc

('Superdry') ('the Company')

Superdry announces the appointment of an additional Non-Executive Director

Superdry announces the appointment of Sarah Wood OBE as a Non-Executive Director with effect from 1 October 2018. Sarah will join the Remuneration Committee on the same date.

Commenting on this appointment Peter Bamford, Chairman of Superdry, said:-

'I am delighted that Sarah will be joining our Board. Sarah comes from a very different background to the current Directors and will increase the diversity of skills on the Board significantly. Her experience in founding and running a highly successful, digital marketing and communications company will be invaluable in helping to deliver the next stage of our strategy towards becoming a global digital brand.'

There is nothing further to disclose in relation to thisappointment under LR9.6.13 of the Listing Rules.

26 July 2018

Notes to the announcement

Sarah Wood is a Co-Founder and Chairman of Unruly, a leading digital video advertising technology business which was founded in 2006 and acquired by News Corporation in 2015. Unruly operates from more than 20 locations worldwide, has over 350 staff and helps brands test, target and engage with global audiences on brand-safe, premium digital sites optimising engagement with customers. Sarah was awarded an OBE for services to technology and innovation in June 2016.

Superdryis a Global Digital Brand, obsessed with design, quality and fit and committed to relentless innovation. We design affordable, premium quality clothing, accessories and footwear which are sold around the world. We have a unique purpose to help our consumers feel amazing through wearing our clothes. We have a clear strategy for delivering continued growth via a disruptive multi-channel approach combining Ecommerce, Wholesale and physical stores. We operate in 55 countries, including our development markets of North America and China and have almost 5,000 colleagues globally.

Disclaimer

Superdry plc published this content on 26 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2018 07:05:01 UTC
