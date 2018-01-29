Superdry : Director/PDMR Shareholding

SuperdryPlc

('Superdry') ('the Company')

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by Director/persons discharging managerial responsibilities ('PDMR') and persons closely associated with them ('PCA')

On 26 January 2018, Superdry was notified by Julian Dunkerton, one of the Company's founders and its Product and Brand Director, that on 26 January 2018 he had sold 1,000,000 ordinary shares of 5 pence each ('Ordinary Shares') in the Company at a price of £17.80 per share ('Share Sale'), representing 1.23 per cent of the issued share capital of Superdry.

Following the Share Sale Julian Dunkerton holds 20,696,788 ordinary shares in Superdry, representing 25.36 per cent of the Company's issued share capital.

This announcement, including the notification(s) below, is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Julian Dunkerton 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Founder, Product and Brand Director/PDMR b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Superdry Plc b) LEI 213800GAQMT2WL7BW361 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 5 pence each ISIN: GB00B60BD277 b) Nature of the transaction Sale of Ordinary Shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £17.80 1,000,000 d) Aggregated information Price(s) Aggregated volume (s) £17,800,000 1,000,000 e) Date of the transaction 26 January 2018 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

29 January 2018

