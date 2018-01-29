Log in
SUPERDRY PLC (SGP)
Report
Superdry : Director/PDMR Shareholding

01/29/2018 | 08:44am CET

SuperdryPlc

('Superdry') ('the Company')

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by Director/persons discharging managerial responsibilities ('PDMR') and persons closely associated with them ('PCA')

On 26 January 2018, Superdry was notified by Julian Dunkerton, one of the Company's founders and its Product and Brand Director, that on 26 January 2018 he had sold 1,000,000 ordinary shares of 5 pence each ('Ordinary Shares') in the Company at a price of £17.80 per share ('Share Sale'), representing 1.23 per cent of the issued share capital of Superdry.

Following the Share Sale Julian Dunkerton holds 20,696,788 ordinary shares in Superdry, representing 25.36 per cent of the Company's issued share capital.

This announcement, including the notification(s) below, is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Julian Dunkerton

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Founder, Product and Brand Director/PDMR

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Superdry Plc

b)

LEI

213800GAQMT2WL7BW361

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 5 pence each

ISIN: GB00B60BD277

b)

Nature of the transaction

Sale of Ordinary Shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£17.80

1,000,000

d)

Aggregated information

Price(s)

Aggregated volume (s)

£17,800,000

1,000,000

e)

Date of the transaction

26 January 2018

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

29 January 2018

For further information:

Superdry Plc

Vanessa Lewis Camacho

+44 (0) 7825 912980

Deputy Company Secretary

[email protected]

Supergroup plc published this content on 29 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2018 07:44:06 UTC.

