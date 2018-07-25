Superdry : Style inspo from our Superdry Sounds artists

This year, we teamed up with some of the hottest up and coming artists in the biz - with live performances on our Superdry Sounds mainstage at Field Day festival.

From rising star DJs to soon to be big rappers, the crowds went wild for new and exclusive music - and the looks they served up too.

Here, we've thrown together inspo on how to bag their style for yourself. Whether you're still pondering what to wear to a festivalor just looking for a hot Saturday night look, check out these style icons.

What to wear to a festival - The Superdry Sounds edit

The girls packing list:

Bodysuit

Joggers

Chunky trainers

Varsity bomber jackets

Denim shorts

Oversized jumper

The boys packing list:

Printed t-shirt

Cargo trousers

White trainers

Long sleeve t-shirt

Leather boots

Au/Ra

Mermaid haired songstress, Au/Rashowed off her incredible vocals on the Superdry stage and rocked an all black ensemble - super easy to pull off. We're loving the athleisure vibe mixed with her gorgeous alternative hair colour. A cropped toplooks incredible with looser fit joggers - for the ultimate no fuss finish. The chunky trainers give us all the nostalgic 90s feels - someone get this gal a tamagotchi.

Get her look:

Track & Field Athletic Bodysuit

Luxe Fashion Joggers

Super Freesprint Weave Trainers

Timmy Xu

Chinese singer-songwriter Timmy Xurocked the stage at our SuperdrySounds launch gig - and rocked an awesome outfit too. We actually don't think anyone has looked so effortlessly cool in a printed t-shirt before. Timmy created his own style, pulling together a raglan look - with a long sleeved t-shirtworn underneath his printed tee and working with ripped jeans and crisp white trainers.

Get the look:

World Tour T-shirt

Premium Goods Embossed T-shirt

Slim Jeans

Low Pro Sneakers

Ami Carmine

Amiis all about those versatile looks - mixing and matching her vibe every single day. Her hair is the real talking point when it comes to her style - one day sleek and pastel pink and the next rocking her signature braids. Ami's look was on point at this year's Field Day, where she bossed the decks in a printed dress and strong accessories. For now though, we're loving her alternative style with a varsity bomber teamed with a boss braided ponytail.

Get the look:

Varsity Spirit Bomber Jacket

Harper Boyfriend Jeans

Retro Court Trainers

JPEGMAFIA

JPEGMAFIA is all about getting the crowd going with bold beats and strong lyrics. He smashed the SuperdrySounds stage at this year's Field Day and looked boss while doing it - in just jogger style trousers and chunky boots. If you don't fancy going shirtless, opt for a black V-neck t-shirt instead for a sleek look.

Get the look:

Orange Label Urban Joggers

Mountain Range Boots

Lexie Liu

Lexidropped in and served up looks and inspiration for what to wear to a festival- showing us how to perfectly style an oversized jumper even in the summer. If the weather's hotted up, an oversized, printed t-shirtworks too. Her bilingual tracks are going to be hot in the UK in the coming months, combining a mix of English and Chinese language with R&B/Hip Hop vibes.

Get the look:

SD Game Day Sweatshirt

Eliza Cut Off Shorts

SDR Copperfull Sunglasses

Aaron U.N.K.N.O.W.N

When Aaron U.N.K.N.O.W.Nisn't dropping his latest hit, he's dressing to impress. For this year's Field Day festival, Aaron worked khaki to the max with parachute pants and matching shoulder bags. Accent jewellery added an urban edge to this look, with gold chain necklaces and sovereign rings.

Get the look:

Orange Label Textured Long Sleeve Top

Core Lite Parachute Pants

Invisible Pouch Bag

Santino Le Saint

Santino Le Saint's style is all about embracing that rocker vibe with a strong urban edge. We're loving the mix of prints and materials for an authentic, textured look. Anyone who says leather and camo doesn't mix obvs hasn't seen Santino on stage. Just throw a guitar on your back and you're done.

Get the look

SD Endurance Track Leather Jacket

Ripstop Parachute Pants

Real Logo 1st T-Shirt

Sam Blacky

This babe is set to be a superstar DJ, after taking a couple of classes and teaching herself how to run the decks. Her style definitely has that kind of throw on and go, effortlessly cool vibe - there's nothing this girl can't wear. Play copycat with ripped denim, camo print and a pair of sunnies for an effortless look.

Get the look

Utility Crop Jacket

New Hampshire Bodysuit

Steph Boyfriend Shorts

Warrior Sunglasses

Feeling inspired? Recreate these artists looks for that next big music event or when you just want to look on point Saturday night. Show our festival range for men and women here. Find out more about our global music event, Superdry Sounds, here.