Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Superior Group of Companies Inc    SGC

SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES INC (SGC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Superior Group of Companies Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend Dividend Increases 5.3 Percent

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/03/2018 | 03:52pm CEST

SEMINOLE, Fla., Aug. 03, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGC) today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share, payable August 29, 2018, to shareholders of record August 15, 2018.  

About Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC):

Superior Group of Companies, formerly Superior Uniform Group, established in 1920, is a combination of companies that help customers unlock the power of their brands by creating extraordinary brand experiences for employees and customers. It provides customized support for each of its divisions through its shared services model.

Fashion Seal Healthcare®, HPI and CID Resources are signature uniform brands of Superior Group of Companies. Each is one of America’s leading providers of uniforms and image apparel in the markets it serves. They specialize in innovative uniform program design, global manufacturing, and state-of-the-art distribution. Every day, more than 6 million Americans go to work wearing a uniform from Superior Group of Companies.

BAMKO®, Tangerine Promotions® and Public Identity® are signature promotional products and branded merchandise brands of Superior Group of Companies. They provide unique custom branding, design, sourcing, and marketing solutions to some of the world’s most successful brands.

The Office Gurus® is a global provider of custom call and contact center support. As a true strategic partner, The Office Gurus implements customized solutions for its customers in order to accelerate their growth and improve their customers’ service experiences.

SGC’s commitment to service, technology, quality and value-added benefits, as well as its financial strength and resources, provides unparalleled support for its customers’ diverse needs while embracing a “Customer 1st, Every Time!” philosophy and culture in all of its business segments.

Visit www.superiorgroupofcompanies.com for more information.

Contact:
Andrew D. Demott, Jr.,       OR       Hala Elsherbini
COO, CFO & Treasurer                  Halliburton Investor Relations
(727) 803-7135                        (972) 458-8000

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIE
03:52pSuperior Group of Companies Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend Dividend..
GL
07/26SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Conditio..
AQ
07/26SUPERIOR UNIFORM : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/26SUPERIOR OF : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Re..
AQ
07/26Superior Group of Companies, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Operating Results
GL
07/18Superior Group of Companies Announces Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference..
GL
07/12SUPERIOR OF : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
06/11Superior Group of Companies to Present at the Oppenheimer 18th Annual Consume..
GL
05/15SUPERIOR UNIFORM GROUP INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/14Superior Group of Companies CFO, COO Andy Demott Named CFO of the Year
GL
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/02Is Superior Uniform A Superior Choice? 
07/27Superior Uniform Group, Inc. (SGC) CEO Michael Benstock on Q2 2018 Results - .. 
07/26CONSUMER - TOP 5 GAINERS / LOSERS AS : 00 pm (07/26/2018) 
07/26Superior Uniform EPS of $0.33 
05/04Superior Uniform Group announces acquisition of CID Resources 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 340 M
EBIT 2018 26,3 M
Net income 2018 18,3 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 17,26
P/E ratio 2019 13,29
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,91x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,79x
Capitalization 309 M
Chart SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES INC
Duration : Period :
Superior Group of Companies Inc Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 28,0 $
Spread / Average Target 39%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael L. Benstock Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sidney Kirschner Chairman
Andrew D. Demott Chief Operating & Financial Officer, Treasurer
Mark Decker Chief Information Officer
Richard Granzow Senior Director-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUPERIOR GROUP OF COMPANIES INC-24.37%309
NINGBO SHANSHAN CO., LTD-8.98%2 979
OXFORD INDUSTRIES INC23.30%1 537
CHINA LILANG LTD57.44%1 499
DESCENTE, LTD.5.94%1 425
JOEONE CO LTD-2.89%1 173
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.