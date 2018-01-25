Superior Industries International : Announces Ellen B. Richstone, Board Director, is Recognized as an NACD Board Leadership Fellow

Superior Industries International, Inc. (“Superior”) (NYSE:SUP),
one of the world’s leading aluminum wheel suppliers for OEMs and the
European aftermarket, today announced that the National Association of
Corporate Directors (“NACD”) recently recognized Ellen B. Richstone,
Board Director and Audit Committee Chair of Superior, as an NACD Board
Leadership Fellow. NACD Fellows, who earn NACD Fellowship – The Gold
Standard Director Credential® – stand within the highest
echelon of those committed to excellence in the boardroom.
As the highest standard of credentialing for directors and governance
professionals, NACD Fellowship is a comprehensive and continuous program
of study that empowers Fellows with the latest insights, intelligence,
and leading boardroom practices year after year.
“I am honored to join the distinguished and diverse group of individuals
who make up the NACD Fellow community and who are committed to advancing
the highest standards of boardroom excellence,” said Ms. Richstone. “The
resources, insights, and connections I’ve made through NACD Fellowship
and being on the Board of NACD New England are assets to the companies I
serve, as well as to my professional growth as a director.”
Ellen is a former Fortune 500 CFO, former Fortune 500 Treasurer and
former private company CEO. Currently a full-time professional director
with extensive financial, global, and M&A experience, she is a financial
expert and Audit Committee Chair with experience on Boards ranging in
size from Micro-Cap to Large-Cap. Her Board experience includes:
Technology, Industrial, Consumer Products, BioTech, Pharma and
Automotive industries. Ellen also received the first annual
Distinguished Director award from the American College of Corporate
Directors in 2013 and has achieved its Executive Masters-Gold Level.
“We are proud to announce that Ellen Richstone has joined NACD’s
credentialed directors and has taken the next step in the pursuit of
boardroom excellence,” said Peter Gleason, Chief Executive Officer of
NACD. “Our fellows help advance the highest standards for those who
serve in the boardroom, strengthening our businesses, and driving
director professionalism. The impact of this program is unmatched, and
they should be commended for their ongoing commitment to their own
professional development.”
Tim McQuary, Chairman of the Board of Superior Industries, commented,
“I’d like to congratulate Ellen on being recognized as an NACD Board
Fellow Leader. This reflects her commitment to boardroom excellence and
supports our company’s commitment to the highest standards of board
governance.”
About Superior Industries
Superior is one of the world’s leading aluminum wheel suppliers. Its
team collaborates and partners with customers to design, engineer and
manufacture a wide variety of innovative and high-quality products
utilizing the latest lightweighting and finishing technologies. Superior
also maintains leading aftermarket brands including ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC,
and ANZIO. Headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, Superior is listed on
the New York Stock Exchange and is a component of Standard & Poor’s
Small Cap 600 and Russell 2000 Indices. For more information, please
visit www.supind.com.
