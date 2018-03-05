Log in
Superior Industries International : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

03/05/2018

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP), today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share, payable on April 19, 2018, to shareholders of record as of April 5, 2018.

About Superior Industries

Superior is one of the world’s leading aluminum wheel suppliers. Superior’s team collaborates and partners with customers to design, engineer and manufacture a wide variety of innovative and high quality products utilizing the latest lightweighting and finishing technologies. Superior also maintains leading aftermarket brands including ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO. Headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, Superior is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and is a component of Standard & Poor’s Small Cap 600 and Russell 2000 Indices. For more information, please visit www.supind.com.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 1 108 M
EBIT 2017 51,9 M
Net income 2017 1,87 M
Debt 2017 -
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018 7,68
Capi. / Sales 2017 0,32x
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,24x
Capitalization 357 M
Managers
NameTitle
Donald J. Stebbins President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Timothy C. McQuay Chairman
James F. Sistek Senior Vice President-Business Operations
Nadeem Moiz Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Francisco S. Uranga Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL INC-3.37%357
CONTINENTAL-3.49%53 507
DENSO CORP-12.54%45 136
DELPHI AUTOMOTIVE4.46%23 556
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO., LTD.--.--%19 897
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-5.06%18 809
