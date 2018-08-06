Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Superior Industries International Inc    SUP

SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL INC (SUP)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Superior Industries International : to Participate in J.P. Morgan Annual Auto Conference on August 9, 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/06/2018 | 01:31pm CEST

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP), one of the world’s leading aluminum wheel suppliers for OEMs and the European aftermarket, announced today that it will participate in the J.P. Morgan Annual Auto Conference in New York City on Thursday, August 9th. Superior’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Don Stebbins, will present at 8:40 a.m. EDT.

A webcast of the presentation, together with any related materials, will be available on the Company’s website at www.supind.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website following the conclusion of the presentation.

About Superior Industries

Superior is one of the world’s leading aluminum wheel suppliers. Superior’s team collaborates and partners with customers to design, engineer and manufacture a wide variety of innovative and high quality products utilizing the latest lightweighting and finishing technologies. Superior also maintains leading aftermarket brands including ATS®, RIAL®, ALUTEC®, and ANZIO®. Headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, Superior is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and is a component of Standard & Poor’s Small Cap 600 and Russell 2000 Indices. For more information, please visit www.supind.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES INTERN
01:31pSUPERIOR INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL : to Participate in J.P. Morgan Annual Auto Co..
BU
07/25SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL : to Release Second Quarter 2018 Financial Res..
BU
07/18SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL IN : Change in Directors or Principal Officers..
AQ
07/18SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL : Announces the Appointment of Michael R. Elia
BU
07/11SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL IN : Change in Directors or Principal Officers..
AQ
07/11SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL : Announces Resignation of Chief Financial Off..
BU
07/03SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL IN : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/30SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL : Announces Repricing of $385M Term Loan B
PU
06/29SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL IN : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreemen..
AQ
06/29SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL : Announces Repricing of $385 Million Term Loa..
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/19Superior Industries appoints Michael R. Elia as interim leader of global fina.. 
07/11Superior Industries' CFO to step down 
07/02Superior industries announces repricing of $385Mn term loan B 
06/05Superior declares $0.09 dividend 
05/29Sputtering vibe in the auto parts sector 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 514 M
EBIT 2018 95,0 M
Net income 2018 18,0 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 20,00
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,31x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,30x
Capitalization 465 M
Chart SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL INC
Duration : Period :
Superior Industries International Inc Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES INTERN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 26,3 $
Spread / Average Target 41%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Donald J. Stebbins President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Timothy C. McQuay Chairman
James F. Sistek SVP-Business Operations & Systems
Michael R. Elia Chief Financial Officer
Francisco Uranga Thomas Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL INC25.25%465
CONTINENTAL-18.04%42 665
DENSO CORP-19.87%39 305
APTIV16.06%25 389
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.7.82%20 769
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO., LTD.--.--%19 472
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.