Superior Industries International : to Participate in J.P. Morgan Annual Auto Conference on August 9, 2018

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP), one of the world’s leading aluminum wheel suppliers for OEMs and the European aftermarket, announced today that it will participate in the J.P. Morgan Annual Auto Conference in New York City on Thursday, August 9th. Superior’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Don Stebbins, will present at 8:40 a.m. EDT.

A webcast of the presentation, together with any related materials, will be available on the Company’s website at www.supind.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website following the conclusion of the presentation.

