SUPERVALU : Announces Plans to Exit Farm Fresh Banner

SUPERVALU INC. (NYSE: SVU) today announced it has entered into three
separate definitive agreements to sell 21 of its 38 Farm Fresh Food &
Pharmacy (“Farm Fresh”) stores for approximately $43 million in cash to
three different retailers: Harris Teeter, Kroger Mid-Atlantic Division,
and Food Lion. SUPERVALU is also continuing discussions and exploring
potential transactions to sell the remaining Farm Fresh stores to
current and prospective wholesale customers and certain Farm Fresh
employees.
“Over the past two years, we’ve been working diligently and rapidly to
transform our business to become the wholesale supplier of choice for
grocery retailers across the United States,” said Mark Gross,
SUPERVALU’s President and CEO. “In 2016, we sold Save-A-Lot and its
network of approximately 1,350 retail locations. Last year, we acquired
Unified Grocers and Associated Grocers of Florida, which when combined
with substantial organic growth, added more than $5 billion in run rate
sales to bring our core wholesale business to nearly $13 billion.
Exiting the Farm Fresh banner will enable us to allocate greater
resources and energy toward the strategic growth of our wholesale
business. We also continue to aggressively pursue other important
initiatives, including the monetization of real estate through sale
leaseback transactions and cost reduction across the company. We are
confident our efforts are driving growth and enhancing our competitive
position.”
Gross continued, “This decision was not taken lightly given the impact
on our employees and the communities we serve, but we strongly believe
this decision is in the best long-term financial and strategic interest
of our business. Our leadership team and board of directors remain
committed to taking proactive steps to transform our business and drive
stockholder value.”
“We are thankful for the tremendous service our employees have delivered
at Farm Fresh through the years, and are grateful for the opportunities
we’ve had to share in the lives and special events of our customers and
employees across the Hampton Roads, Richmond, Williamsburg, and
Elizabeth City communities,” said Anne Dament, Executive Vice President,
Retail, Marketing and Private Brands. “We are working with the buyers to
ensure a smooth transition and we expect them to offer positions to many
Farm Fresh employees. In addition, we plan to offer eligible employees
severance and other job transition support.”
In summary, the agreements provide for:
-
Ten stores being sold to Harris Teeter, including six in-store
pharmacies and three fuel centers
-
Eight stores being sold to Kroger Mid-Atlantic Division, including
eight in-store pharmacies and four fuel centers
-
Three stores being sold to Food Lion, including three in-store
pharmacies
The transactions, which were unanimously approved by SUPERVALU’s board
of directors, are currently expected to close in May 2018, subject to
customary closing conditions. SUPERVALU is also working with a third
party to liquidate the inventory at these Farm Fresh stores.
With regards to Farm Fresh pharmacies not included in these three sale
transactions, SUPERVALU has entered into agreements to transfer pharmacy
prescription files to other pharmacies in the area. Prescription files
from ten pharmacies will be transferred to Rite Aid and four to CVS
Pharmacy. Customers of these Farm Fresh pharmacies will receive detailed
information on the transfer of their pharmacy files by mail within the
next seven to ten days, and information will also be available at each
pharmacy.
A complete list of stores to be sold under the agreements, along with a
list of the impacted pharmacies and correlating pharmacies where
prescription files will be transferred, is included in the addendum to
this press release.
Founded in 1957, Farm Fresh has served Virginia and North Carolina for
60 years, and today employs approximately 3,300 associates.
The Food Partners, LLC advised SUPERVALU on the transactions, and is
advising SUPERVALU on its continued exploration of the sale of
additional Farm Fresh stores.
About SUPERVALU INC.
(The following information does not
include Associated Grocers of Florida which became part
of SUPERVALU on December 8, 2017)
SUPERVALU INC. is one of the largest grocery wholesalers and retailers
in the U.S. with annual sales of approximately $16
billion. SUPERVALU serves customers across the United States through a
network of 3,324 stores composed of 3,111 wholesale primary stores
operated by customers serviced by SUPERVALU’s food distribution business
and 213 traditional retail grocery stores operated under five retail
banners in six geographic regions (store counts as of December 2, 2017).
Headquartered in Minnesota, SUPERVALU has approximately 31,000
employees. For more information about SUPERVALU visit www.supervalu.com.
Forward Looking Statements
CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS RELEVANT TO FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION FOR THE
PURPOSE OF “SAFE HARBOR” PROVISIONS OF THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION
REFORM ACT OF 1995.
Except for the historical and factual information, the matters set
forth in this news release, particularly those pertaining to the
expected completion of the sales of Farm Fresh stores (including the
timing thereof), the ability to consummate the sales and SUPERVALU’s
expectations, guidance, or future operating results, and other
statements identified by words such as "estimates" "expects,"
"projects," "plans," "intends," "outlook" and similar expressions are
forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor"
provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties
that may cause actual results to differ materially, including the
ability to satisfy the closing conditions and close the proposed sales
on a timely basis or at all, the possibility that modifications to the
terms of the transactions may be required, business disruption, ability
to effectively retain key employees and ability to effectively manage
organization changes during the pendency of or following the
transactions, and other risk factors relating to the business or
industry as detailed from time to time in SUPERVALU's reports filed with
the SEC. You should not place undue reliance on these
forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this news
release. For more information, see the risk factors described in
SUPERVALU’S Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q
and other filings with the SEC. Unless legally required, SUPERVALU
undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any
forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information,
future events or otherwise.
LIST OF FARM FRESH STORES BEING SOLD AS PART OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Farm Fresh Store Location
|
|
|
City/State
|
|
|
Zip
|
|
|
Acquiring Buyer
|
1615 General Booth Blvd
|
|
|
Virginia Beach, VA
|
|
|
23454
|
|
|
Food Lion
|
683 Hughes Blvd
|
|
|
Elizabeth City, NC
|
|
|
27909
|
|
|
Food Lion
|
608 E Mercury Blvd
|
|
|
Hampton, VA
|
|
|
23663
|
|
|
Food Lion
|
2110 Great Neck Shopping Center
|
|
|
Virginia Beach, VA
|
|
|
23454
|
|
|
Harris Teeter
|
227 Fox Hill Rd, A01
|
|
|
Hampton, VA
|
|
|
23669
|
|
|
Harris Teeter
|
4511 John Tyler Hwy
|
|
|
Williamsburg, VA
|
|
|
23185
|
|
|
Harris Teeter
|
3675 Bridge Rd
|
|
|
Suffolk, VA
|
|
|
23435
|
|
|
Harris Teeter
|
1400 Kempsville Rd Suite 109
|
|
|
Chesapeake, VA
|
|
|
23320
|
|
|
Harris Teeter
|
179 W Ocean View Ave
|
|
|
Norfolk, VA
|
|
|
23503
|
|
|
Harris Teeter
|
521 Laskin Rd
|
|
|
Virginia Beach, VA
|
|
|
23451
|
|
|
Harris Teeter
|
1069 Independence Blvd
|
|
|
Virginia Beach, VA
|
|
|
23455
|
|
|
Harris Teeter
|
730 W 21st St
|
|
|
Norfolk, VA
|
|
|
23517
|
|
|
Harris Teeter
|
2129 General Booth Blvd
|
|
|
Virginia Beach, VA
|
|
|
23454
|
|
|
Harris Teeter
|
1401 N Main St
|
|
|
Suffolk, VA
|
|
|
23434
|
|
|
Kroger Mid-Atlantic Division
|
230 E Little Creek Rd
|
|
|
Norfolk, VA
|
|
|
23505
|
|
|
Kroger Mid-Atlantic Division
|
2190 Coliseum Dr
|
|
|
Hampton, VA
|
|
|
23666
|
|
|
Kroger Mid-Atlantic Division
|
309 S Battlefield Blvd
|
|
|
Chesapeake, VA
|
|
|
23322
|
|
|
Kroger Mid-Atlantic Division
|
1282 Smithfield Plaza
|
|
|
Smithfield, VA
|
|
|
23430
|
|
|
Kroger Mid-Atlantic Division
|
6500-c George Washington Memorial Hwy
|
|
|
Yorktown, VA
|
|
|
23692
|
|
|
Kroger Mid-Atlantic Division
|
1464 Mt. Pleasant Rd
|
|
|
Chesapeake, VA
|
|
|
23320
|
|
|
Kroger Mid-Atlantic Division
|
7254 George Washington Memorial Hwy
|
|
|
Hayes, VA
|
|
|
23072
|
|
|
Kroger Mid-Atlantic Division
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIST OF REMAINING FARM FRESH PHARMACIES AND WHERE PRESCRIPTION FILES
ARE BEING TRANSFERRED
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Farm Fresh Pharmacy Location
|
|
|
City/State
|
|
|
Zip
|
|
|
Where Prescription Files are Being
Transferred
|
1620 Cedar Road
|
|
|
Chesapeake, VA
|
|
|
23322
|
|
|
Rite Aid: 1415 Cedar Rd., Chesapeake VA 23322
|
701 A. N. Battlefield Boulevard
|
|
|
Chesapeake, VA
|
|
|
23320
|
|
|
Rite Aid: 101 Gainsborough Square, Chesapeake VA 23320
|
1459 Armory Drive
|
|
|
Franklin, VA
|
|
|
23851
|
|
|
Rite Aid: 1031 Armory Drive, Franklin VA 23851
|
30 Towne Center Way
|
|
|
Hampton, VA
|
|
|
23666
|
|
|
Rite Aid: 40 Towne Centre Way, Hampton VA 23666
|
601 Children’s Lane
|
|
|
Norfolk, VA
|
|
|
23507
|
|
|
Rite Aid: 525 West 21st St., Norfolk VA 23517
|
201 E. Berkley Avenue
|
|
|
Norfolk, VA
|
|
|
23523
|
|
|
Rite Aid: 2040 Atlantic Ave., Chesapeake VA 23324
|
460 Wythe Creek Road
|
|
|
Poquoson, VA
|
|
|
23662
|
|
|
Rite Aid: 421 Wythe Creek Rd., Poquoson VA 23662
|
799 Chimney Hill Shopping Center
|
|
|
Virginia Beach, VA
|
|
|
23452
|
|
|
Rite Aid: 1177 S. Rosemont Rd., Virginia Beach VA 23453
|
4001 Virginia Beach Boulevard
|
|
|
Virginia Beach, VA
|
|
|
23452
|
|
|
Rite Aid: 3653 Virginia Beach Blvd., Virginia Beach VA 23452
|
2058 S. Independence Boulevard
|
|
|
Virginia Beach, VA
|
|
|
23453
|
|
|
Rite Aid: 1808 Salem Road, Virginia Beach VA 23456
|
353 Chatham Drive
|
|
|
Newport News, VA
|
|
|
23602
|
|
|
CVS Pharmacy: 12755 Jefferson Avenue
|
4000 Victory Boulevard
|
|
|
Portsmouth, VA
|
|
|
23701
|
|
|
CVS Pharmacy: 1800 Frederick Boulevard, Portsmouth, VA 23707
|
4876 Princess Anne Road
|
|
|
Virginia Beach, VA
|
|
|
23462
|
|
|
CVS Pharmacy: 4500 Princess Anne Road, Virginia Beach, VA
23462
|
115 Norge Lane
|
|
|
Williamsburg, VA
|
|
|
23188
|
|
|
CVS Pharmacy: 7529 Richmond Road, Williamsburg, VA 23188
|
1200 North Military Highway
|
|
|
Norfolk, VA
|
|
|
23502
|
|
|
Customers to be notified within the next seven to ten days
|
928 Diamond Spring Road
|
|
|
Virginia Beach, VA
|
|
|
23455
|
|
|
Customers to be notified within the next seven to ten days
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NOTE: Customers of these Farm Fresh pharmacies will receive
detailed information on the transfer of their pharmacy files by mail
within the next several days, and information will also be available at
each Farm Fresh pharmacy.
