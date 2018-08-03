Log in
SUPREMEX INC

SUPREMEX INC (SXP)
    
News 


Supremex Inc : Supremex Inc. to Host Earnings Call

08/03/2018 | 02:12pm CEST

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2018 / Supremex Inc. (OTC PINK: SUMXF) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q2 Earnings Call to be held on August 3, 2018 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/C-0EC1BFB16DFEA.

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2018 192 M
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 17,8 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 5,17
P/E ratio 2019 4,66
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,48x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,46x
Capitalization 91,6 M
Chart SUPREMEX INC
Duration : Period :
Supremex Inc Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SUPREMEX INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 5,00  CAD
Spread / Average Target 53%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stewart Emerson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert Bruce Johnston Chairman
Guy Prenevost Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
George Kobrynsky Vice Chairman
Dany Paradis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUPREMEX INC-27.72%70
UPM-KYMMENE OYJ18.41%19 192
STORA ENSO OYJ6.51%13 298
EMPRESAS CMPC--.--%10 009
KLABIN SA6.76%6 793
OJI HOLDINGS CORP-2.63%6 719
