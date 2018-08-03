Log in
SURGUTNEFTEGAZ PAO (SNGS)
'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement on income paid on the issuer's equity securities

08/03/2018 | 09:10am CEST

'Surgutneftegas' PJSC (SGGD)
'Surgutneftegas' PJSC: Information statement on income paid on the issuer's equity securities

03-Aug-2018 / 09:07 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Information statement[1] on income paid on the issuer's equity securities

 

Class, category (type) and other identifying attributes of the issuer's securities on which income is accrued: ordinary and preference registered non-documentary shares.

International securities identification number (ISIN):

ordinary shares: RU0008926258; preference shares: RU0009029524.

Issues state registration numbers of the securities of the issuer and their state registration date:

ordinary shares: 1-01-00155-A as of June 24, 2003;

preference shares: 2 01 00155-? dated 24 June 2003.

Reporting period for which income is paid on the issuer's securities: 2017.

Total amount of dividends accrued on the issuer's shares of a certain category (type): per ordinary shares: RUB 23,221.9 million;

           per preference shares: RUB 10,628.8 million;

Amount of dividend accrued on one share of a certain category (type):

per ordinary share: RUB 0.65; per preference share: RUB 1.38.

Total number of the issuer's shares of a relevant category (type), income on which to be paid: ordinary shares: 35,725,994,705; preference shares: 7,701,998,235.

Method of income payment on the issuer's securities: cash.

Date as of which the list of persons having the right to receive income paid on the issuer's securities is compiled: 19 July 2018.

Date when the obligation to pay the income on the issuer's securities (dividend on shares) is to be discharged, and in case the obligation to pay the income on securities must be discharged by the issuer within a certain time (period), the expiration date of the period:

02 August 2018 - the dividend payment period to a nominee holder and a trustee, in case when this trustee is a professional participant of the securities market, registered in the shareholder register (not later than 10 business days from the date as of which the persons entitled to dividends are determined);

23 August 2018 - the dividend payment period to other persons registered in the shareholder register (not later than 25 business days from the date as of which the persons entitled to dividends are determined).

Total amount of dividends paid on the issuer's shares of a certain category (type):

per ordinary shares: RUB 2,627,003,783.30;

per preference shares: RUB 7,156,576,890.54.

Reasons for the failure of income payment on the issuer's securities, in case income on the issuer's securities is paid by the issuer not in full: obligation to pay the income on the issuer's securities (dividend on shares) to nominee holders and trustees, in case when these trustees are professional participants of the securities market, registered in the shareholder register, is fully discharged by the issuer:

to other persons registered in the shareholder register the date when the obligation to pay the income payment on the issuer's securities (dividend on shares) is to be discharged is not due.

[1] This Statement is a disclosure of insider information.
ISIN: US8688612048
Category Code: DIV
TIDM: SGGD
LEI Code: 2138002GZLU65FRAC894
Sequence No.: 5831
EQS News ID: 710655

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=710655&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
