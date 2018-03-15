Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Sutherland Asset Management Corp    SLD

SUTHERLAND ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP (SLD)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Sutherland Asset Management Corp : Sutherland Asset Management Corporation to Host Earnings Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/15/2018 | 11:37am CET

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2018 / Sutherland Asset Management Corporation (NYSE: SLD) will be discussing their earnings results in their Q4 Earnings Call to be held on March 15, 2018, at 8:30 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call - visit https://www.investornetwork.com/company/2586

To receive updates for this company you can register by emailing [email protected] or by clicking get investment info from the company's profile.

About Investor Network

Investor Network (IN) is a financial content community, serving millions of unique investors market information, earnings, commentary and news on the what's trending. Dedicated to both the professional and the average traders, IN offers timely, trusted and relevant financial information for virtually every investor. IN is an Issuer Direct brand, to learn more or for the latest financial news and market information, visit www.investornetwork.com. Follow us on Twitter @investornetwork.

SOURCE: Investor Network


© Accesswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SUTHERLAND ASSET MANAGEMEN
11:37aSUTHERLAND ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP : Sutherland Asset Management Corporation to Ho..
AC
10:03aSUTHERLAND ASSET MANAGEMENT CORPORAT : SLD) Files An 8-K Results of Operations a..
AQ
03/14SUTHERLAND ASSET MANAGEMENT : posts 4Q profit
AQ
03/14SUTHERLAND ASSET MANAGEMENT CORPORAT : Announces Fourth Quarter 2017 Results
PR
03/14SUTHERLAND ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition..
AQ
03/07SUTHERLAND ASSET MANAGEMENT CORPORAT : Announces Fourth Quarter 2017 Earnings Re..
PR
01/31SUTHERLAND ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or ..
AQ
01/30SUTHERLAND ASSET MANAGEMENT CORPORAT : Announces Sale And Issuance Of $40.0 Mill..
PR
2017SUTHERLAND ASSET MANAGEMENT CORPORAT : Declares $0.37 Per Share Dividend
PR
2017SUTHERLAND ASSET MANAGEMENT : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial ..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
03/14Sutherland EPS in-line, misses on net interest income 
03/0627 'SAFER' DIVIDEND REITS : Cherry Hill, IRSA, CYS, And Sutherland Are Tops As P.. 
03/06TOP 50 REAL ESTATE STOCKS : Yields To 18.5%; Gains To 45.25% By March 2019 
02/2826 'Safer' Dividend 10%+ Yield Stocks March Into March 
02/22IRA Portfolio 1 Year Buying-Selling Update And Now 5.8% Dividend Yield 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 69,5 M
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 47,5 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 10,3%
P/E ratio 2018 9,91
P/E ratio 2019 9,19
Capi. / Sales 2018 6,76x
Capi. / Sales 2019 6,14x
Capitalization 470 M
Chart SUTHERLAND ASSET MANAGEMEN
Duration : Period :
Sutherland Asset Managemen Technical Analysis Chart | SLD | US86933G1058 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends SUTHERLAND ASSET MANAGEMEN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 16,5 $
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Edward Capasse Chief Executive Officer
David L. Holman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUTHERLAND ASSET MANAGEMENT CORP-2.97%470
GECINA-9.88%13 041
ICADE-2.29%7 395
GPT GROUP-7.05%6 695
MIRVAC GROUP-7.23%6 369
SENIOR HOUSING PROPERTIES TRUST-16.03%3 869
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.