SUTTON HARBOUR HOLDINGS PLC
Sutton Harbour : Harbour Directions Public Notice

02/22/2018 | 01:12pm CET

Harbour Directions - Consultation

Sutton Harbour Company, as a Statutory Harbour Authority, was designated with powers of Harbour Direction on 6 April 2015. Following this designation Sutton Harbour Company proposes to introduce new Harbour Directions, because current byelaws, whilst relevant, are inadequate for the traffic using the Harbour.

Harbour Directions

Harbour Directions may be used by a Designated Harbour Authority to regulate ships within their harbour, or entering or leaving their harbour. They may relate to the movement, mooring and unmooring, equipment and manning of ships. For example, directions could be used:

  • to regulate the use of any main navigation channel or fairway;
  • to prescribe where and how vessels are to moor and move within the harbour;
  • to ensure ships above a certain size have working radios to allow communication between Harbour Master and ship;
  • to specify requirements for no deficiency in machinery; and,
  • to ensure sufficient people with relevant experience crew specific types of ship.

Who will they apply to?

Harbour Directions will only apply to ships as defined in the Harbours Act 1964. This Act defines a ship as including every description of vessel used in navigation, seaplanes and hovercraft. The Court of Appeal has held that to be used in navigation, a vessel must be used to make ordered progression from one place to another.

Compliance with the Harbour Directions Code of Conduct

This consultation on the proposed introduction of new Harbour Directions is being carried out in accordance with the Harbour Directions Code of Conduct.

This consultation seeks views, comments and/or observations on the proposed draft Harbour Directions, a copy of which (and accompanying explanatory document) can be obtained on request from The Harbour Master, Tin Quay House, Sutton Harbour, Plymouth, PL4 ORA: e-mail [email protected]

Consultation responses should be provided in writing and received by The Harbour Master, Tin Quay House, Sutton Harbour, Plymouth, PL4 ORA: e-mail [email protected] by 23 March 2018

Draft Harbour Directions
Explanatory Statement Harbour Directions

Sutton Harbour Holdings plc published this content on 22 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2018 12:11:10 UTC.

