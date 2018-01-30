Log in
Suven Life Sciences : Jan 30, 2018 -Suven Revenue up by 11.85%; PAT up by 15.38% for 9 months ended December' 2017

01/30/2018 | 08:30am CET

SUVEN Life Sciences

News Release

Suven Revenue up by 11.85%; PAT up by 15.38% for 9 months ended December' 2017

HYDERABAD, INDIA (30 Jan' 2018) - SUVEN LIFE Sciences Limited, a biopharmaceutical company specialized in CRAMS for global life science companies and drug discovery and developmental activities in Central Nervous System disorders, today announced its Un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 31st December 2017. The Un-audited financial results were reviewed by the audit committee and approved by the Board of Directors in their meeting held on 30th Jan' 2018 at Hyderabad.

Financial Highlights for the 3rd Quarter ended December' 2017 (QoQ):

Growth in income

INR 1669 Mn vs 1120 Mn - up by 49.07%

Growth in PAT

INR 346 Mn vs 317 Mn - up by 8.99%

Growth in EBIDTA

INR 547 Mn vs 501 Mn - up by 9.08%

Financial Highlights for the 9 months' period ended December' 2017 (YoY):

Growth in income

INR 4256 Mn vs 3805 Mn - up by 11.85%

Growth in PAT

INR 958 Mn vs. 831 Mn - up by 15.38%

Growth in EBIDTA

INR 1557 Mn vs 1333 Mn - up by 16.79%

Suven's expenses on innovative R&D in Drug Discovery stood at INR 416 Mn (9.76% on revenue) for the 9 months' period ended Dec' 2017.

The Board has declared an Interim Dividend of Re. 1.50 per share (150% of face value of Rs. 1.00 each).

For more information on Suven please visit our Web site at http://www.suven.com

Risk Statement:

Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations and assumptions, including expectations and assumptions contained in this news release may be forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Although Suven attempts to be accurate in making these forward-looking statements, it is possible that future circumstances might differ from the assumptions on which such statements are based. Other important factors which could cause results to differ materially including outsourcing trends, economic conditions, dependence on collaborative programs, retention of key personnel, technological advances and continued success in growth of sales that may make our products/services offerings less competitive; Suven may not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time.

CIN: L24110TG1989PLC009713

6/F, Serene Chambers, Rd#7, Banjara Hills Hyderabad 500034, India Tel: 9140 2354 1142 Fax: 9140 2354 1152 Email: [email protected]

Suven Life Sciences Limited published this content on 30 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 January 2018 07:29:10 UTC.

Financials ( INR)
Sales 2018 5 805 M
EBIT 2018 1 813 M
Net income 2018 1 047 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 0,69%
P/E ratio 2018 29,14
P/E ratio 2019 25,99
Capi. / Sales 2018 5,26x
Capi. / Sales 2019 4,82x
Capitalization 30 541 M
Chart SUVEN LIFE SCIENCES LTD.
Duration : Period :
Suven Life Sciences Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | SUVEN | INE495B01038 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends SUVEN LIFE SCIENCES LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 263  INR
Spread / Average Target 9,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Venkateswarlu Jasti Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
P. Subba Rao Chief Financial Officer
C. Rajendiran Director-Research & Development
Sudha Rani Jasti Executive Director
Rangaswamy Naidu Maripuri Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SUVEN LIFE SCIENCES LTD.5.79%479
JOHNSON & JOHNSON4.02%390 432
NOVARTIS6.48%245 958
PFIZER7.70%232 527
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.-6.11%214 043
MERCK AND COMPANY10.25%169 205
