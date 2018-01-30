Suven Life Sciences : Jan 30, 2018 -Suven Revenue up by 11.85%; PAT up by 15.38% for 9 months ended December’ 2017

SUVEN Life Sciences

News Release

Suven Revenue up by 11.85%; PAT up by 15.38% for 9 months ended December' 2017

HYDERABAD, INDIA (30 Jan' 2018) - SUVEN LIFE Sciences Limited, a biopharmaceutical company specialized in CRAMS for global life science companies and drug discovery and developmental activities in Central Nervous System disorders, today announced its Un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 31st December 2017. The Un-audited financial results were reviewed by the audit committee and approved by the Board of Directors in their meeting held on 30th Jan' 2018 at Hyderabad.

Financial Highlights for the 3rd Quarter ended December' 2017 (QoQ):

Growth in income INR 1669 Mn vs 1120 Mn - up by 49.07% Growth in PAT INR 346 Mn vs 317 Mn - up by 8.99% Growth in EBIDTA INR 547 Mn vs 501 Mn - up by 9.08%

Financial Highlights for the 9 months' period ended December' 2017 (YoY):

Growth in income INR 4256 Mn vs 3805 Mn - up by 11.85% Growth in PAT INR 958 Mn vs. 831 Mn - up by 15.38% Growth in EBIDTA INR 1557 Mn vs 1333 Mn - up by 16.79%

Suven's expenses on innovative R&D in Drug Discovery stood at INR 416 Mn (9.76% on revenue) for the 9 months' period ended Dec' 2017.

The Board has declared an Interim Dividend of Re. 1.50 per share (150% of face value of Rs. 1.00 each).

