Swire Pacific : Net Profit Rose to HK$26.07 Billion in 2017

By Joanne Chiu

Swire Pacific Ltd.'s (0019.HK) net profit more than doubled last year, beating forecasts, as strength in its property, beverages and trading operations offset weaker results from the aviation and marine-services divisions

The blue-chip Hong Kong-listed conglomerate said Thursday net profit rose 170% to 26.07 billion Hong Kong dollars (US$3.32 billion) from HK$9.64 billion a year earlier.

The result came in above the HK$6.05 billion net profit forecast of four analysts polled by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

The conglomerate said underlying profit rose 55% to HK$4.74 billion from HK$3.06 billion a year earlier. Full-year revenue was up 29% at HK$80.29 billion.

Swire Pacific declared a second interim dividend of HK$1.10.

