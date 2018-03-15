Log in
SWIRE PACIFIC LIMITED
Swire Pacific : Net Profit Rose to HK$26.07 Billion in 2017

03/15/2018 | 06:17am CET

By Joanne Chiu

Swire Pacific Ltd.'s (0019.HK) net profit more than doubled last year, beating forecasts, as strength in its property, beverages and trading operations offset weaker results from the aviation and marine-services divisions

The blue-chip Hong Kong-listed conglomerate said Thursday net profit rose 170% to 26.07 billion Hong Kong dollars (US$3.32 billion) from HK$9.64 billion a year earlier.

The result came in above the HK$6.05 billion net profit forecast of four analysts polled by S&P Global Market Intelligence.

The conglomerate said underlying profit rose 55% to HK$4.74 billion from HK$3.06 billion a year earlier. Full-year revenue was up 29% at HK$80.29 billion.

Swire Pacific declared a second interim dividend of HK$1.10.

Write to Joanne Chiu at [email protected]

Financials ( HKD)
Sales 2017 77 966 M
EBIT 2017 12 255 M
Net income 2017 8 891 M
Debt 2017 63 008 M
Yield 2017 2,58%
P/E ratio 2017 16,52
P/E ratio 2018 17,00
EV / Sales 2017 2,26x
EV / Sales 2018 2,13x
Capitalization 113 B
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
John Robert Slosar Chairman
Mei Shuen Low Finance Director
Chien Lee Independent Non-Executive Director
Timothy George Freshwater Independent Non-Executive Director
Merlin Bingham Swire Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SWIRE PACIFIC LIMITED10.19%14 445
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-0.31%47 992
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD2.15%41 527
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-11.17%40 963
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.9.68%38 774
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD0.51%32 466
