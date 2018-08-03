Log in
SWISS RE (SREN)
Swiss Re 1st Half Net Profit Fell, Says Will Explore ReAssure IPO

08/03/2018 | 01:46am EDT

By Max Bernhard

Swiss Re AG (SREN.EB) on Friday reported a drop in first-half net profit that was mostly due to a change in accounting standards, and said it will explore a potential IPO of its U.K. closed book business ReAssure in 2019.

"Given the size of potential opportunities that are expected to come up in the market over the mid term, it is important for ReAssure to have access to substantial new capital to acquire additional closed books," the Swiss reinsurer said.

Net profit in the period fell to $1.01 billion from $1.21 billion in the same period last year, it said. Excluding the impact of the accounting change, estimated net profit would have been $1.22 billion, Swiss Re said.

Gross premiums increased to $19.59 billion from $18.15 billion.

Swiss Re's property-and-casualty business reported a net profit of $752 million for the period compared with $546 million a year earlier. Life & Health profit fell to $398 million from $432 million, while corporate solutions' profit rose to $58 million compared with $39 million a year ago.

Write to Max Bernhard at [email protected]; @mxbernhard

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SWISS RE -0.44% 77.4 Delayed Quote.-0.33%
SWISS RE -0.88% 89.98 Delayed Quote.-1.39%
SWISS RE AG - ADR -0.90% 22.685 Delayed Quote.-2.97%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 37 654 M
EBIT 2018 3 849 M
Net income 2018 2 575 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 5,94%
P/E ratio 2018 10,68
P/E ratio 2019 9,23
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,85x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,83x
Capitalization 32 040 M
Chart SWISS RE
Duration : Period :
Swiss Re Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SWISS RE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 102 $
Spread / Average Target 13%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christian Mumenthaler Group Chief Executive Officer
Walter Bruno Kielholz Chairman
Thomas Wellauer Group Chief Operating Officer
John Robert Dacey Group Chief Financial Officer
Markus Schmid Head-Group Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SWISS RE-1.39%32 040
MUENCHENER RUECKVERSICHERUNG3.49%33 053
HANNOVER RÜCKVERSICHERUNG8.77%16 015
REINSURANCE GROUP OF AMERICA INC-8.98%9 130
EVEREST RE GROUP-0.58%8 948
RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD.4.82%5 306
