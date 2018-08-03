Swiss Re 1st Half Net Profit Fell, Says Will Explore ReAssure IPO

By Max Bernhard



Swiss Re AG (SREN.EB) on Friday reported a drop in first-half net profit that was mostly due to a change in accounting standards, and said it will explore a potential IPO of its U.K. closed book business ReAssure in 2019.

"Given the size of potential opportunities that are expected to come up in the market over the mid term, it is important for ReAssure to have access to substantial new capital to acquire additional closed books," the Swiss reinsurer said.

Net profit in the period fell to $1.01 billion from $1.21 billion in the same period last year, it said. Excluding the impact of the accounting change, estimated net profit would have been $1.22 billion, Swiss Re said.

Gross premiums increased to $19.59 billion from $18.15 billion.

Swiss Re's property-and-casualty business reported a net profit of $752 million for the period compared with $546 million a year earlier. Life & Health profit fell to $398 million from $432 million, while corporate solutions' profit rose to $58 million compared with $39 million a year ago.

Write to Max Bernhard at [email protected]; @mxbernhard