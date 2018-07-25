Log in
SYGNIS AG
SYGNIS AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

07/25/2018 | 06:40pm CEST


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

25.07.2018 / 18:35
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Heikki
Last name(s): Lanckriet

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
SYGNIS AG

b) LEI
391200H5BDEVHMOV3U10 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A1RFM03

b) Nature of the transaction
Loan of 60,000 shares in Sygnis AG on the basis of a securities lending agreement. The borrower receives the shares free of charge.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2018-07-24; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: SYGNIS AG
Waldhofer Str. 102
69123 Heidelberg
Germany
Internet: www.sygnis.com

 
