Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to Webcast Fourth-Quarter 2017 Financial Results

01/26/2018 | 08:01pm CET

Tampa, Fla., Jan. 26, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated ("SYKES" or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:SYKE), a global business process outsourcing (BPO) leader in providing comprehensive inbound customer engagement services to Global 2000 companies, announced today it will release financial results for the fourth-quarter ended December 31, 2017, on February 26, 2018, after the market close. The Company intends to issue a brief advisory release informing the market about the posting of its fourth quarter 2017 financial results after the market close on February 26, 2018. Subsequent to the advisory release, the Company will post its financial results for the quarter to its website, which can then be viewed at either www.sykes.com (under the “Investor Relations” section, sub-section “Investor News”) or at: http://investor.sykes.com/company/investors/investor-news/default.aspx.

SYKES’ management team will conduct a conference call on February 27, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss fourth-quarter 2017 results. The discussion will be carried live on the Internet and can be accessed via SYKES’ web site at http://investor.sykes.com/company/investors/events-and-presentations/default.aspx. Replay of the conference call via the Internet will be available at https://services.choruscall.com/links/sykes180227.html until February 27, 2019.

About Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (“SYKES” or “the Company”) is a global business process outsourcing (“BPO”) leader in providing comprehensive inbound customer engagement solutions and services to Global 2000 companies primarily in the communications, financial services, healthcare, technology, transportation and leisure, retail and other industries. The Company’s differentiated end-to-end solutions and service platform effectively engages consumers at every touch point in their customer lifecycle, starting from digital marketing and acquisition to customer support, technical support, up-sell/cross-sell and retention. SYKES serves its clients through two geographic operating regions: the Americas (United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia and the Asia Pacific Rim) and EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa). Its Americas and EMEA regions primarily provide customer engagement services (with an emphasis on inbound technical support, digital marketing and demand generation, and customer service), which includes customer assistance, healthcare and roadside assistance, technical support, and product and service sales to our clients’ customers. These services are delivered through multiple communication channels including phone, e-mail, social media, text messaging, chat and digital self-service. It also provides various enterprise support services in the United States that include services for our clients’ internal support operations, from technical staffing services to outsourced corporate help desk services. In Europe, it also provides fulfillment services, which include order processing, payment processing, inventory control, product delivery and product returns handling. SYKES’ complete service offering helps its clients acquire, retain and increase the lifetime value of their customer relationships. The Company developed an extensive global reach with customer engagement centers across six continents, including North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Australia and Africa. It delivers cost-effective solutions that enhance the customer service experience, promote stronger brand loyalty, and bring about high levels of performance and profitability. For additional information please visit www.sykes.com.

For additional information contact:
Subhaash Kumar
(813) 233-7143


© GlobeNewswire 2018
