Symantec : Announces Management Center 2.0

05/22/2018 | 02:10am CEST

Symantec Announces Management Center 2.0

Management Center 2.0 increases the flexibility of Symantec's network device management platform with AWS support and new VA licensing options.

Ex: MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. - May 21, 2018 - Symantec Corp., the world's leading cyber security company, today announced a significant advancement of its popular Symantec Management Center to help customers enjoy a seamless transition to the cloud or a hybrid network security solution.

To maximize the value of Symantec Network Protection Solutions, including the powerful ProxySG, customers need to be able to quickly and easily roll out, configure, monitor, manage and backup their deployments. As customers migrate from on-prem solutions to the Cloud, they need flexible solutions like Management Center 2.0 that help the transition to be seamless and painless. 

Symantec is a Gartner Magic Quadrant leader in Secure Web Gateways.  The ability to deliver on-prem, cloud and hybrid solution helps establish a strong competitive advantage.  Symantec Management Center is a centralized automation solution that unifies the deployment and management of Secure Web Gateway and other Symantec Network Protection Products. Deploying Management Center is the best way to maximize the benefits of popular solutions while streamlining operational needs.  

Management Center 2.0 further enhances its rich and unique feature set, and now extends further flexibility and scale for existing Symantec customers. New AWS Support enables Symantec customers to enjoy a seamless transition either to the cloud, or a hybrid solution. What's more, you don't need to be in the cloud to enjoy scale.  Management Center now offers Virtual Appliance licensing options that support up to 1,000 devices.

Symantec Management Center is a unified management platform which provides centralized visibility and control for Symantec products while reducing operational costs and improving ROI. The many new features available in the 2.0 version further enhance an already rich feature set, and it now extends further flexibility and scale. New AWS support enables deployment to hosted VMs for managing both public cloud-hosted and on-prem assets. Symantec customers can seamlessly transition either to the cloud, or a hybrid solution. The newest release also provides additional scale, with a new Management Center Virtual Appliance licensing option that support up to 1,000 devices.

New features in Symantec Management Center 2.0 include:

  • AWS Support - AWS support enables deployment to hosted VMs for managing both public cloud-hosted and on-prem assets. Symantec customers can seamlessly transition either to the cloud, or a hybrid solution.
  • New Virtual Appliance Licensing - a new Management Center Virtual Appliance licensing option that support up to 1,000 devices for larger deployments.

Availability

Symantec Management Center 2.0 is available globally. Please contact a Symantec Representative or Channel Partner for pricing information.

Resources

  • Management Center and Reporting Product Page
  • Management Center Technical Support Page

    • About Symantec

    Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC), the world's leading cyber security company, helps organizations, governments, and people secure their most important data wherever it lives. Organizations across the world look to Symantec for strategic, integrated solutions to defend against sophisticated attacks across endpoints, cloud and infrastructure. Likewise, a global community of more than 50 million people and families rely on Symantec's Norton and LifeLock product suites to protect their digital lives at home and across their devices. For additional information, please visit www.symantec.com or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Disclaimer

Symantec Corporation published this content on 21 May 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2018 00:09:05 UTC
