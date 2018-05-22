Symantec Announces Management Center 2.0

Management Center 2.0 increases the flexibility of Symantec's network device management platform with AWS support and new VA licensing options.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. - May 21, 2018 - Symantec Corp., the world's leading cyber security company, today announced a significant advancement of its popular Symantec Management Center to help customers enjoy a seamless transition to the cloud or a hybrid network security solution.

To maximize the value of Symantec Network Protection Solutions, including the powerful ProxySG, customers need to be able to quickly and easily roll out, configure, monitor, manage and backup their deployments. As customers migrate from on-prem solutions to the Cloud, they need flexible solutions like Management Center 2.0 that help the transition to be seamless and painless.

Symantec is a Gartner Magic Quadrant leader in Secure Web Gateways. The ability to deliver on-prem, cloud and hybrid solution helps establish a strong competitive advantage. Symantec Management Center is a centralized automation solution that unifies the deployment and management of Secure Web Gateway and other Symantec Network Protection Products. Deploying Management Center is the best way to maximize the benefits of popular solutions while streamlining operational needs.

Management Center 2.0 further enhances its rich and unique feature set, and now extends further flexibility and scale for existing Symantec customers. New AWS Support enables Symantec customers to enjoy a seamless transition either to the cloud, or a hybrid solution. What's more, you don't need to be in the cloud to enjoy scale. Management Center now offers Virtual Appliance licensing options that support up to 1,000 devices.

