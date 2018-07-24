Symbility : Ageas Insurance Adopts Symbility Desk Adjusting Solution

TORONTO, ONTARIO - (July 24, 2018) Symbility Solutions (TSX.V: SY) ('Symbility'), a global software company focused on modernizing the insurance industry, is pleased to announce that they have signed a multi-year agreement with Ageas Insurance Limited. Ageas is a recognized leader in the United Kingdom insurance sector for the exceptionali customer experience delivered to their policyholders. This agreement will see Ageas implement Symbility's desk adjusting solutions across their Household Claims operations. This deployment will enable their UK Household Claims teams to provide enhanced customer choice at the earliest stages of a claim, further reducing claims cycle-times and driving an enhanced customer experience for Ageas' policyholders.

Ageas continuously looks to provide their customers with peace of mind when they need it most. Implementing Symbility's desk based estimating software, Desk AdjusterTM, will support Ageas' frontline employees to deliver solutions to policyholders right from the first notice of loss. Through a guided building reinstatement scoping tool, Ageas Household Claims staff are able to calculate the cost of a repair, based on a National Repair Schedule and reflecting regional variation to provide a consistent method of cash settlement of claims for customers.

'We are very excited to add Ageas Insurance to our growing roster of clients in the UK,' said Symbility Solutions' CEO, James Swayze. 'There is growing momentum amongst top insurance companies to provide the policyholder with fulfilment choice early in the claims process and this is an example of the migration in this direction. Our solution, Desk Adjuster, is designed to reduce manual touchpoints and this is a great example of how insurers are driving value from our platform's capabilities.'

