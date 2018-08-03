Symphony International : Expiry of Options

3 August 2018

Symphony International Holdings Limited

Expiry of Share Options

Symphony International Holdings Limited ('Symphony' or the 'Company') (LSE: SIHL) announces that 82,782,691 unlisted share options exercisable at US$1.00 per share on or before 2 August 2018 have lapsed unexercised and cannot be reissued to the Investment Manager.

Dealing codes

The ISIN number of the Ordinary Shares is VGG548121059, the SEDOL code is B231M63 and the TIDM is SIHL.

The LEI number of the Company is 254900MQE84GV5DS6F03.

About Symphony

Symphony is a London listed strategic investment company that invests in consumer businesses, which are principally in Asia. It offers a way for investors to gain exposure to the rising disposable incomes and wealth in fast growing economies. Symphony's objective is to provide superior capital growth by investing in high quality companies and forming long-term business partnerships with talented entrepreneurs. Symphony is managed by Symphony Asia Holdings Pte. Ltd., which has a team of investment professionals with a broad range of expertise - many of them have been working in Asia for more than 25 years. For more information, please visit our website at www.symphonyasia.com

No representation or warranty is made by the Company as to the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this announcement and no liability will be accepted for any loss arising from its use.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Company in any jurisdiction. All investments are subject to risk. Past performance is no guarantee of future returns. Prospective investors are advised to seek expert legal, financial, tax and other professional advice before making any investment decisions.

This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The Company's securities have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. There will be no public offer of securities in the United States.

The Company and the Investment Manager are not associated or affiliated with any other fund managers whose names include 'Symphony', including, without limitation, Symphony Financial Partners Co., Ltd.

