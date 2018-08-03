Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Symphony International Holdings Ltd    SIHL   VGG548121059

SYMPHONY INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD (SIHL)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 08/02 05:35:26 pm
0.726 USD   --.--%
08:06aSYMPHONY INTERN : Expiry of Options
PU
06/26SYMPHONY INTERN : Additional Listing
PU
05/01SYMPHONY INTERN : Shareholder Update
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Symphony International : Expiry of Options

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/03/2018 | 08:06am CEST

3 August 2018

Symphony International Holdings Limited

Expiry of Share Options

Symphony International Holdings Limited ('Symphony' or the 'Company') (LSE: SIHL) announces that 82,782,691 unlisted share options exercisable at US$1.00 per share on or before 2 August 2018 have lapsed unexercised and cannot be reissued to the Investment Manager.

For further information:

Symphony Asia Holdings Pte. Ltd.:

Anil Thadani +65 6536 6177

Numis Securities Limited:

Hugh Jonathan +44 (0)20 7260 1000

Nathan Brown

Dealing codes

The ISIN number of the Ordinary Shares is VGG548121059, the SEDOL code is B231M63 and the TIDM is SIHL.

The LEI number of the Company is 254900MQE84GV5DS6F03.

About Symphony

Symphony is a London listed strategic investment company that invests in consumer businesses, which are principally in Asia. It offers a way for investors to gain exposure to the rising disposable incomes and wealth in fast growing economies. Symphony's objective is to provide superior capital growth by investing in high quality companies and forming long-term business partnerships with talented entrepreneurs. Symphony is managed by Symphony Asia Holdings Pte. Ltd., which has a team of investment professionals with a broad range of expertise - many of them have been working in Asia for more than 25 years. For more information, please visit our website at www.symphonyasia.com

No representation or warranty is made by the Company as to the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this announcement and no liability will be accepted for any loss arising from its use.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Company in any jurisdiction. All investments are subject to risk. Past performance is no guarantee of future returns. Prospective investors are advised to seek expert legal, financial, tax and other professional advice before making any investment decisions.

This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The Company's securities have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. There will be no public offer of securities in the United States.

The Company and the Investment Manager are not associated or affiliated with any other fund managers whose names include 'Symphony', including, without limitation, Symphony Financial Partners Co., Ltd.

End of Announcement

Disclaimer

Symphony International Holdings Ltd. published this content on 03 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2018 06:05:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SYMPHONY INTERNATIONAL HOL
08:06aSYMPHONY INTERNATIONAL : Expiry of Options
PU
06/26SYMPHONY INTERNATIONAL : Additional Listing
PU
05/01SYMPHONY INTERNATIONAL : Shareholder Update
PU
04/30SYMPHONY INTERNATIONAL : Result of AGM
PU
02/09SYMPHONY INTERNATIONAL : Key Information Document
PU
2017SYMPHONY INTERNATIONAL : Transaction in Own Shares
PU
2017SYMPHONY INTERNATIONAL : Transaction in Own Shares
PU
2017SYMPHONY INTERNATIONAL : Transaction in Own Shares
PU
2017SYMPHONY INTERNATIONAL : Transaction in Own Shares
PU
2017SYMPHONY INTERNATIONAL : Director/PDMR Shareholding
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
02/27Overseas Asset Management OAM Asian Recovery Fund Chairman's Statement 
2016Symphony International Offers 40% Return And A 9% Dividend While You Wait 
Chart SYMPHONY INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD
Duration : Period :
Symphony International Holdings Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SYMPHONY INTERNATIONAL HOL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Pierangelo Battista Bottinelli Chairman
Georges Gagnebin Independent Non-Executive Director
Rajiv Krishan Luthra Independent Non-Executive Director
Anil Thadani Director
Sunil Chandiramani Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SYMPHONY INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD-13.83%356
HCA HOLDINGS (HOSPITAL CORPORATION AMERICA)42.62%43 393
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE-2.89%29 993
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS10.65%17 885
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS10.18%14 722
DAVITA2.56%12 264
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.