Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Symrise    SY1   DE000SYM9999

SYMRISE (SY1)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Symrise AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/14/2018 | 02:20pm CET


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

14.03.2018 / 14:15
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Heinz-Jürgen
Last name(s): Bertram

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Symrise AG

b) LEI
529900D82I6R9601CF26 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000SYM9999

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
61.64 EUR 61640.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
61.64 EUR 61640.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2018-03-14; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XTRA


14.03.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Symrise AG
Mühlenfeldstraße 1
37603 Holzminden
Germany
Internet: www.symrise.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

41195  14.03.2018 


© EQS 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SYMRISE
02:20pSYMRISE AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
EQ
01:52pSYMRISE : fulfills 2017 targets and dynamically starts into current fiscal year
AQ
01:52pSYMRISE : Launches Cosmetic Ingredient for Modern Personal Hygiene
AQ
07:35aSYMRISE : fulfills 2017 targets and dynamically starts into current fiscal year
EQ
03/12SYMRISE : Launches Cosmetic Ingredient for Modern Personal Hygiene - SymGuardÂ® ..
AQ
03/09SYMRISE AG : annual earnings release
03/07SYMRISE AG : Executive Board contract of CFO Olaf Klinger extended ahead of sche..
AQ
03/07SYMRISE AG : Executive Board contract of CFO Olaf Klinger extended ahead of sche..
EQ
03/05SYMRISE AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
EQ
02/27SYMRISE AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German ..
EQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07:09aSymrise Ag reports Q4 results 
2017Symrise (SYIEF) Presents At BofAML European Chemicals Conference - Slideshow 
2017Symrise's (SYIEF) CEO Tobias Erfurth on Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Trans.. 
2017Symrise Ag ADR 2017 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
2017Symrise Ag reports Q3 results 
Financials (€)
Sales 2017 3 014 M
EBIT 2017 441 M
Net income 2017 277 M
Debt 2017 1 396 M
Yield 2017 1,39%
P/E ratio 2017 31,10
P/E ratio 2018 28,62
EV / Sales 2017 3,33x
EV / Sales 2018 3,14x
Capitalization 8 635 M
Chart SYMRISE
Duration : Period :
Symrise Technical Analysis Chart | SY1 | DE000SYM9999 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends SYMRISE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 67,7 €
Spread / Average Target 1,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Heinz-Jürgen Bertram President & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas Rabe Chairman-Supervisory Board
Olaf Klinger Chief Financial Officer
Horst-Otto Gerberding Member-Supervisory Board
Regina Hufnagel Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SYMRISE-8.49%10 704
ECOLAB1.98%39 532
SIKA-0.39%17 576
INDORAMA VENTURES PCL--.--%9 469
JOHNSON MATTHEY PLC2.67%8 786
CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC3.53%8 544
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.