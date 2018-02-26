Synchronoss Technologies : Sprint Selects Synchronoss to Lead its Digital Transformation

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR), a global leader and
innovator of cloud, messaging, and digital products, today announced it
has been selected by Sprint to lead the transformation of its online
environment for business customers. Synchronoss’ Digital platform will
help Sprint simplify its online order management process, generate more
revenue, and reduce its costs. Stage one of the new deployment will be
focused on Sprint’s wireless business customers, but will extend to
include wireline, IoT, and Sprint value added solution business
operations in the future.
Sprint, through its Sprint Now program, remains on the digital
transformation offensive, enhancing its online channels to constantly
improve its customer experience. Sprint’s relationship with Synchronoss
is central to this initiative as it looks to simplify its online order
management process, through the creation of a converged customer
experience portal. Once accessed, this portal will enable all Sprint
business users to view and manage existing services simply and securely.
The consolidation of all Sprint’s business services onto one common
platform will see the operator radically improve time-to-market for new
services. The streamlining of the online ordering capability will create
new real-time service bundling opportunities for Sprint. These will be
further enhanced by Synchronoss’ ability to provide premium customer
insights and analytics to Sprint. This data can be further interpreted
to build enhanced, personalized, and better targeted offers to further
drive service engagement and monetization.
Synchronoss’ Digital platform is a pre-integrated product, providing a
fully personalized and tailored customer interface. It therefore
requires less operator legacy system integration and can be
operationalized rapidly. This will help Sprint remain highly agile and
able to quickly capitalize on new opportunities. Furthermore, as a
self-care focused customer portal, Synchronoss’ Digital platform will
drive dramatic customer care savings by diverting contacts away from the
call center environment.
“Our Sprint Now transformation program is a multi-dimensional strategy,
designed to offer the best possible user experience, while making us
more agile, innovative, and profitable,” says Kim Green-Kerr, SVP,
Sprint Business Solutions. “Our relationship with Synchronoss will help
us dramatically simplify our online environment for our business
customers, giving them control of their order management and customer
care requirements. This will combine to accelerate new service
availability, drive better online adoption, and reduce customer care
costs.”
“The vast majority of global service providers are on a digital
transformation journey,” says Glenn Lurie, CEO, Synchronoss. “Sprint is
on the offensive looking to gain every ounce of value from its online
operations to become faster, more profitable while delivering a better
overall customer experience. Our Digital service portfolio helps global
operators strip cost and complexity from their legacy order management,
customer care and channels. It will enable all global service providers
to remain highly competitive despite an increasingly challenging
business environment.”
