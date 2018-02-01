Log in
Syneos Health Schedules Fourth Quarter and Year End 2017 Earnings Call for Wednesday, February 28, 2018

02/01/2018 | 10:16pm CET

RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syneos HealthTM (Nasdaq:SYNH), the only fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization, will release its fourth quarter and year end 2017 financial results on Wednesday, February 28, 2018, prior to its earnings call at 8:00 a.m. EST. 

Participants may access the conference call live via webcast on the Investor Relations section of the Syneos Health website at investor.syneoshealth.com. To participate via telephone, please dial +1 877 930 8058 within the United States or +1 253 336 7551 outside the United States, approximately 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. The conference ID for the call is 2477687.

A webcast replay will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Syneos Health website at investor.syneoshealth.com after 1:00 p.m. EST on February 28. In addition, an audio replay will be available for one week following the call and will be accessible by dialing +1 855 859 2056 within the United States or +1 404 537 3406 outside the United States. The replay ID is 2477687.

About Syneos Health
Syneos Health (Nasdaq:SYNH) is the only fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization. Our company, including a Contract Research Organization (CRO) and Contract Commercial Organization (CCO), is purpose-built to accelerate customer performance to address modern market realities. Created through the merger of two industry leading companies – INC Research and inVentiv Health – we bring together more than 21,000 clinical and commercial minds with the ability to support customers in more than 110 countries. Together we share insights, use the latest technologies and apply advanced business practices to speed our customers’ delivery of important therapies to patients. To learn more about how we are shortening the distance from lab to lifeTM visit syneoshealth.com.

Investor Relations Contact:                             
Ronnie Speight                                                   
Vice President, Investor Relations                      
+1 919 745 2745                                                 
[email protected]               

 

Press/Media Contact:
Danielle DeForge
Senior Director, External Communications
+1 781 425 2624
[email protected]

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
