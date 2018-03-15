OKI Data Americas : Selects SYNNEX Corporation as Primary Distributor for Full Line of Business and Office Printing Products and Solutions

IRVING, Texas, March 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- OKI Data Americas, a world-class printing technology leader, today announced that it has named SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX), a leading business process services company, as the primary distributor for its entire Business and Office Printing line of hardware and consumables in the U.S.

This collaboration will simplify the purchasing path for existing resellers of OKI's business and office products, consolidating all hardware and consumables transactions through SYNNEX. The move builds on OKI's existing relationship with SYNNEX and allows the distributor to offer a more robust portfolio of OKI products, supplying resellers with the latest cutting-edge printing solutions at competitive price points and access to more targeted and advantageous promotional programs.

"At OKI, we have made great strides in our ongoing efforts to transform our business, and we expect this strategic move to provide additional operational efficiencies and drive growth in the channel," said Mark Hansinger, General Manager, Office Business Unit at OKI Data Americas. "SYNNEX has been a top distributor for OKI for many years and already serves the vast majority of our reseller base. As one of the top printer distributors in the U.S., SYNNEX has the experience, resources, capabilities and coverage to make them a clear choice when it comes to establishing a primary distributorship."

By expanding their agreement, OKI and SYNNEX will be able to effectively and efficiently target resellers and end-users in specific vertical markets with various printing needs. Combining OKI's cutting-edge product line with SYNNEX's strength and position in these markets – such as state and local government and education – will enable the two companies to more effectively bring industry-leading printing solutions to a wider audience.

"We are pleased to deepen our relationship with OKI to offer our reseller partners even more of the industry's leading print products and services as well as access to exclusive programs that drive business growth," said Gary Palenbaum, Senior Vice President, Product Management, SYNNEX Corporation. "In addition to bringing our partners more value, the enhanced agreement with OKI further positions SYNNEX as a leader in print distribution in the IT channel."

The change in distribution will not affect the BTA channel or OKI's wide format, light production, and textile transfer product lines. SYNNEX and OKI Data are working closely to ensure a seamless and transparent transition for resellers.

For more information about OKI through SYNNEX Corporation, email [email protected].

About OKI Data Americas

OKI Data Americas, headquartered in Irving, Texas, is a subsidiary of OKI Data Corporation and backed by Tokyo-based parent company OKI Electric Industry, a $4.0 billion multinational public corporation which has been a leader in telecom, infrastructure, and mechatronics systems since 1881. OKI began its innovation in the printing industry more than four decades ago, first marketing some of the earliest dot matrix printers before pioneering the LED print technology that continues to drive OKI's product portfolio today.

With its catalog of Office Products, including single and multifunction digital color and monochrome LED printers, and serial impact dot matrix printers, OKI is a reliable presence in printing-intensive environments around the world. In the graphics and signage industries, OKI's Industrial Printers – including the ColorPainter™ line of eco-solvent wide format printers and proColor™ series of digital production printers – deliver world-class print output that is made to last. For more information, visit www.oki.com/us and follow OKI on Twitter at @OkiData.

OKI® OKI Electric Industry Co., Ltd.

proColor™ OKI Data Americas.

ColorPainter™ is a trademark of OKI Data Infotech Corporation.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX), a Fortune 500 corporation and a leading business process services company, provides a comprehensive range of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry, as well as outsourced services focused on customer engagement strategy to a broad range of enterprises. SYNNEX distributes a broad range of information technology systems and products and also provides systems design and integration solutions. Concentrix, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SYNNEX Corporation, offers a portfolio of strategic solutions and end-to-end business services around customer engagement strategy, process optimization, technology innovation, front and back-office automation and business transformation to clients in ten identified industry verticals. Founded in 1980, SYNNEX Corporation operates in numerous countries throughout North and South America, Asia-Pacific and Europe. Additional information about SYNNEX may be found online at www.synnex.com.

SYNNEX, the SYNNEX Logo, PRINTSOLV, CONCENTRIX, and all other SYNNEX company, product and services names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of SYNNEX Corporation. SYNNEX, the SYNNEX Logo, PRINTSOLV and CONCENTRIX Reg. U.S. Pat. & Tm. Off. Other names and marks are the property of their respective owners.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oki-data-americas-selects-synnex-corporation-as-primary-distributor-for-full-line-of-business-and-office-printing-products-and-solutions-300614672.html

SOURCE OKI Data Americas