Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  SYNNEX Corporation    SNX

SYNNEX CORPORATION (SNX)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

SYNNEX Corporation : to Announce Results for Fiscal 2018 First Quarter on March 29, 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/15/2018 | 09:16pm CET

FREMONT, Calif., March 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX), a leading business process services company, will announce its financial results for the fiscal first quarter ended February 28, 2018 after the market close on Thursday, March 29, 2018.  An earnings call will be held to discuss the financial results for the quarter at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) hosted by SYNNEX executive management including Dennis Polk, President and Chief Executive Officer, Marshall Witt, Chief Financial Officer, and Chris Caldwell, Executive Vice President and President of Concentrix Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SYNNEX Corporation.

SYNNEX Corporation logo

A live webcast of the earnings call will be available at http://ir.synnex.com. The conference call will also be available via telephone by dialing (800) 369-1162 in North America or (415) 228-5007 outside North America.  The passcode for the call is "SNX." A replay of the webcast will be available at http://ir.synnex.com approximately two hours after the conference call has concluded where it will be archived for one year.

About SYNNEX Corporation

SYNNEX Corporation is a Fortune 500 corporation and a leading business process services company, providing a comprehensive range of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry and providing outsourced services focused on customer engagement strategy to a broad range of enterprises.  SYNNEX distributes a broad range of information technology systems and products, and also provides systems design and integration solutions. Concentrix, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SYNNEX Corporation, offers a portfolio of strategic solutions and end-to-end business services around customer engagement strategy, process optimization, technology innovation, front and back-office automation and business transformation to clients in ten identified industry verticals. Founded in 1980, SYNNEX Corporation operates in numerous countries throughout North and South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. Additional information about SYNNEX may be found online at www.synnex.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements in this news release that are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause the Company's actual results in future periods to be materially different from any future performance that may be suggested in this release.  The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release.

Copyright 2018 SYNNEX Corporation. All rights reserved. SYNNEX, the SYNNEX Logo, CONCENTRIX, and all other SYNNEX company, product and services names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of SYNNEX Corporation. SYNNEX, the SYNNEX Logo, and CONCENTRIX Reg. U.S. Pat. & Tm. Off. Other names and marks are the property of their respective owners.

SNX-F

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/synnex-corporation-to-announce-results-for-fiscal-2018-first-quarter-on-march-29-2018-300613585.html

SOURCE SYNNEX Corporation


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on SYNNEX CORPORATION
09:16pSYNNEX CORPORATION : to Announce Results for Fiscal 2018 First Quarter on March ..
PR
04:30pOKI DATA AMERICAS : Selects SYNNEX Corporation as Primary Distributor for Full L..
PR
03/01CONCENTRIX : Named to IAOP Global Outsourcing 100 for Tenth Time
PR
02/20SYNNEX CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
02/12SYNNEX : Announces Five Executives Named to CRN Channel Chiefs
PU
01/29SYNNEX : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results..
AQ
01/24New distribution model builds on services
AQ
01/24BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE PREFERENCE : Sports Roundup for the week of January 24
AQ
01/18SYNNEX CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
01/09SYNNEX : tops Street 4Q forecasts
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
01/31SYNNEX : Undervalued After Post-Earnings Decline 
01/24BY THE NUMBERS : Investment Ideas In Growth Stocks 
01/19Synnex (SNX) Presents At Needham & Co. 20th Annual Growth Conference - Slides.. 
01/17Synnex goes ex-dividend tomorrow 
01/09SYNNEX's (SNX) CEO Kevin Murai on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.