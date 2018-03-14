Log in
SYNOPSYS (SNPS)
  Report  
Synopsys : and Industry Technologists to Address the Path to 2-nm SoC Design

03/14/2018 | 02:11pm CET

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) today announced it is hosting an advanced-technology panel on "EUV, High-NA, Metallurgy and FinFET++ - Where We Go from Here for Next-Generation Design" at the Synopsys Users Group (SNUG®) Silicon Valley event on Thursday, March 22, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, California.

The panel will bring together prominent industry leaders from ASML, Inc., Samsung Foundry, and Qualcomm, Inc. (representing the perspectives of manufacturing, foundry, and end-user design, respectively) to discuss the challenges, opportunities and technology roadmaps inherent in driving system-on-chip (SoC) solutions beyond the 5-nanometer process node. EDA representatives from Synopsys will include Dr. Henry Sheng, group director of R&D in the Silicon Design Group, and Dr. Victor Moroz, Synopsys Fellow in the Silicon Engineering Group.

About SNUG

Since 1991, SNUG has represented a global design community focused on innovating from Silicon to Software. Today, as the electronics industry's largest user conference, SNUG brings together nearly 10,000 Synopsys tool and technology users across North America, Europe, Asia, and Japan. In addition to peer-reviewed technical papers and insightful keynotes from industry leaders, the exclusive SNUG events provide a unique opportunity to connect with Synopsys executives, design ecosystem partners, and members of the local design community.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) is the Silicon to Software partner for innovative companies developing the electronic products and software applications we rely on every day. As the world's 15th largest software company, Synopsys has a long history of being a global leader in electronic design automation (EDA) and semiconductor IP, and is also growing its leadership in software quality and security solutions. Whether you're a system-on-chip (SoC) designer creating advanced semiconductors, or a software developer writing applications that require the highest quality and security, Synopsys has the solutions needed to deliver innovative, high-quality, secure products. Learn more at www.synopsys.com.

Editorial Contact:
James Watts
Synopsys, Inc.
650-584-1625
[email protected]

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/synopsys-and-industry-technologists-to-address-the-path-to-2-nm-soc-design-300613766.html

SOURCE Synopsys, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
