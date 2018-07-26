Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

WeissLaw LLP: Syntel, Inc. Acquisition May Not Be In The Best Interest of SYNT Shareholders

07/26/2018 | 10:33pm CEST

NEW YORK, July 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the Board of Directors of Syntel, Inc. ("SYNT" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SYNT) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Atos S.E ("Atos").  Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, shareholders will receive $41.00 in cash for each SYNT share they own. 

WeissLaw is investigating whether SYNT's Board acted to maximize shareholder value prior to entering into the agreement.  Notably, the deal is a strategic transaction which, according to Atos' Chairman and CEO, "will significantly enhance [its] presence in North America and accelerate the digital transformation of [its] customers."  Additionally, Atos expects the transaction to enhance its growth profile and profitability through SYNT's "cutting-edge India-based delivery platforms," and a diversified portfolio of digital service offerings. 

Finally, in its latest financial release, the Company announced revenue of $249.7 million in the second quarter of 2018, reflecting an increase of 10% year-over-year when compared to the $226.8 million reported in the same period of the previous year. 

Given these facts, WeissLaw is investigating whether SYNT's Board acted in the best interests of SYNT's public shareholders to maximize shareholder value prior to entering into the agreement.  If you own SYNT shares and would like more information about your rights or our investigation, or if you have information to share with us, please contact Joshua Rubin by telephone at (888) 593-4771 or by email at [email protected]

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties.  We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases.  If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at [email protected] or fill out the form on our website, http://www.weisslawllp.com/syntel-inc/

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/weisslaw-llp-syntel-inc-acquisition-may-not-be-in-the-best-interest-of-synt-shareholders-300687497.html

SOURCE WeissLaw LLP


© PRNewswire 2018
