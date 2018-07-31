Log in
SYNTHETIC BIOLOGICS INC
Synthetic Biologics : to Report Second Quarter 2018 Operational Highlights and Financial Results on August 8, 2018

07/31/2018 | 01:18pm CEST

ROCKVILLE, Md., July 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSE American: SYN), a late-stage clinical company developing therapeutics that preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients, announced today that the Company intends to release its operational highlights and financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 on Wednesday, August 8, 2018, and to host a conference call the same day at 4:30 p.m. EDT. The dial-in information for the call is as follows:

U.S. (toll free): 1-888-347-5280
International: +1 412-902-4280

Participants are asked to dial in 15 minutes before the start of the call to register. The call will also be webcast over the Internet at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1096/26414. An archived replay of the call will be available for approximately ninety (90) days at the same URL, https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1096/26414 beginning approximately one hour after the call's conclusion.

About Synthetic Biologics, Inc.
Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSE American: SYN) is a late-stage clinical company developing therapeutics that preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients. The Company's lead candidates poised for Phase 3 development are: (1) SYN-004 (ribaxamase) which is designed to protect the gut microbiome from the effects of certain commonly used intravenous (IV) beta-lactam antibiotics for the prevention of C. difficile infection (CDI), overgrowth of pathogenic organisms and the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and (2) SYN-010 which is intended to reduce the impact of methane producing organisms in the gut microbiome to treat an underlying cause of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C). The Company's preclinical pursuits include an oral formulation of the enzyme intestinal alkaline phosphatase (IAP) to treat both local GI and systemic diseases as well as monoclonal antibody therapies for the prevention and treatment of pertussis, and novel discovery stage biotherapeutics for the treatment of phenylketonuria (PKU). For more information, please visit Synthetic Biologics' website at www.syntheticbiologics.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/synthetic-biologics-to-report-second-quarter-2018-operational-highlights-and-financial-results-on-august-8-2018-300688848.html

SOURCE Synthetic Biologics, Inc.

Synthetic Biologics Inc. published this content on 31 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2018 11:17:03 UTC
