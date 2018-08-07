Syros Pharmaceuticals : Reports Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Highlights Key Accomplishments and Upcoming Milestones

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SYRS), a biopharmaceutical company
pioneering the discovery and development of medicines to control the
expression of genes, today reported financial results for the quarter
ended June 30, 2018 and provided an update on recent accomplishments and
upcoming events.
“The second half of 2018 promises to be an important time for Syros,”
said Nancy Simonian, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of Syros. “Over the
next several months, we plan to report initial clinical data from our
Phase 2 trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of SY-1425 in
combination with standard-of-care and targeted agents in genomically
defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and
myelodysplastic syndrome. We plan to open expansion cohorts in the
ongoing Phase 1 trial of SY-1365 in multiple patient populations with
ovarian and breast cancers, as well as report data from the
dose-escalation portion of the trial. Notably, we expect this to be the
first-ever reported human clinical data on a selective inhibitor of
CDK7, which is gaining increased recognition as an important new drug
target in oncology. Together, we believe these clinical results will
provide important insights into these programs and hopefully bring us
closer to our vision of translating our leadership in gene control into
medicines that provide profound benefit for patients.”
Upcoming Milestones
-
Syros plans to report initial clinical data in the fourth quarter of
2018 from cohorts in its Phase 2 trial evaluating the safety and
efficacy of SY-1425 in combination with azacitidine in RARA and IRF8
biomarker-positive patients with newly diagnosed acute myeloid
leukemia (AML) who are not suitable candidates for standard
chemotherapy, and in combination with daratumumab in
biomarker-positive patients with relapsed or refractory AML and
higher-risk myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS).
-
Syros plans to open expansion cohorts in the fall of 2018 in its Phase
1 trial of SY-1365. These expansion cohorts will evaluate SY-1365 as a
single agent and in combination with standard-of-care therapies in
multiple patient populations with ovarian and breast cancers.
-
Syros plans to report clinical data in the fourth quarter of 2018 from
the dose escalation portion of its Phase 1 trial of SY-1365 in
patients with advanced solid tumors.
-
Syros plans to select a new development candidate from its preclinical
pipeline by the end of 2018.
Recent Pipeline Highlights
-
In July 2018, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) granted SY-1425
orphan drug designation for the treatment of AML. The EMA orphan drug
designation is granted to medicines being developed for the diagnosis,
prevention or treatment of a life-threatening or chronically
debilitating condition with a prevalence of not more than five in
10,000 people in the European Community. EMA orphan drug designation
benefits include protocol assistance, access to the EU centralized
authorization procedure, reduced EU regulatory filing fees and 10
years of market exclusivity.
-
In June 2018, Syros presented on the design of its Phase 1 clinical
trial of SY-1365 at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO)
Annual Meeting. Based on preclinical data, which showed robust
anti-tumor activity in ovarian and breast cancers, Syros designed the
expansion phase of its trial to initially focus on these tumors.
Expansion cohorts will evaluate the safety, tolerability and
preliminary clinical activity of SY-1365 in:
-
Three ovarian cancer patient populations in earlier- and
later-stages of disease, as either a single agent or in
combination with carboplatin;
-
Hormone receptor-positive, CDK4/6 inhibitor-resistant breast
cancer patients, in combination with fulvestrant;
-
Patients with solid tumors of any histology to evaluate
pharmacodynamic endpoints and measures of biological activity in
paired tumor biopsies.
Recent Corporate Highlights
-
In June 2018, Syros announced the appointment of Michael W. Bonney,
Chief Executive Officer of Kaleido Biosciences, to its Board of
Directors.
Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results
Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as of June 30, 2018
were $124.4 million, compared with $72 million on December 31, 2017.
During the second quarter, Syros sold $16.6 million in common stock
under its at-the-market sales facility.
For the second quarter 2018, Syros reported a net loss of $14 million,
or $0.43 per share, compared to a net loss of $13.4 million, or $0.52
per share, for the same period in 2017.
-
Revenues were $0.4 million for the second quarter of 2018, which
relate entirely to Syros’ collaboration with Incyte. Syros did not
record revenues in the second quarter of 2017.
-
Research and development (R&D) expenses were $11.1 million for the
second quarter of 2018, as compared to $10 million for the same period
in 2017. This increase was primarily attributable to an increase in
costs associated with Syros’ Phase 1 clinical trial of SY-1365 and
increased headcount.
-
General and administrative (G&A) expenses were $3.8 million for the
second quarter of 2018, as compared to $3.5 million for the same
period in 2017. This increase was primarily attributable to an
increase in employee-related costs.
Financial Guidance
Based on its current plans, Syros believes that its existing cash, cash
equivalents and marketable securities will be sufficient to fund its
planned operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements into
2020.
About Syros Pharmaceuticals
Syros is pioneering the
understanding of the non-coding region of the genome to advance a new
wave of medicines that control expression of genes. Syros has built a
proprietary platform that is designed to systematically and efficiently
analyze this unexploited region of DNA in human disease tissue to
identify and drug novel targets linked to genomically defined patient
populations. Because gene expression is fundamental to the function of
all cells, Syros’ gene control platform has broad potential to create
medicines that achieve profound and durable benefit across a range of
diseases. Syros is currently focused on cancer and monogenic diseases
and is advancing a growing pipeline of gene control medicines. Syros’
lead drug candidates are SY-1425, a selective RARα agonist in a Phase 2
clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute
myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome, and SY-1365, a selective
CDK7 inhibitor in a Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with advanced
solid tumors. Led by a team with deep experience in drug discovery,
development and commercialization, Syros is located in Cambridge, Mass.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This
press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of
The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without
limitation statements regarding the Company’s ability to advance its
clinical-stage programs, including the reporting of clinical data from
the combination cohorts of the ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial of SY-1425
and the dose escalation phase of the SY-1365 clinical trial in the
fourth quarter of 2018, and the initiation of expansion cohorts of
SY-1365 in ovarian and breast cancers in the fall of 2018; that the
reporting of data from the SY-1365 clinical trial will be the first-ever
reported clinical data of a selective CDK7 inhibitor; the selection of a
development candidate for IND-enabling studies during 2018; the
Company’s ability to fund its planned operations into 2020; and the
benefits of Syros’ gene control platform and product development
pipeline. The words ‘‘anticipate,’’ ‘‘believe,’’ ‘‘continue,’’
‘‘could,’’ ‘‘estimate,’’ ‘‘expect,’’ “hope,” ‘‘intend,’’ ‘‘may,’’
‘‘plan,’’ ‘‘potential,’’ ‘‘predict,’’ ‘‘project,’’ ‘‘target,’’
‘‘should,’’ ‘‘would,’’ and similar expressions are intended to identify
forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements
contain these identifying words. Actual results or events could differ
materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in
these forward-looking statements as a result of various important
factors, including Syros’ ability to: advance the development of its
programs, including SY-1425 and SY-1365, under the timelines it projects
in current and future clinical trials; demonstrate in any current and
future clinical trials the requisite safety, efficacy and combinability
of its drug candidates; replicate scientific and non-clinical data in
clinical trials; successfully develop a companion diagnostic test to
identify patients with the RARA and IRF8 biomarkers;
obtain and maintain patent protection for its drug candidates and the
freedom to operate under third party intellectual property; obtain and
maintain necessary regulatory approvals; identify, enter into and
maintain collaboration agreements with third parties, including its
ability to perform under the collaboration agreement with Incyte; manage
competition; manage expenses; raise the substantial additional capital
needed to achieve its business objectives; attract and retain qualified
personnel; and successfully execute on its business strategies; risks
described under the caption “Risk Factors” in Syros’ Annual Report on
Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, as updated in its
Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31 and June
30, 2018, each of which is on file with the Securities and Exchange
Commission; and risks described in other filings that Syros makes with
the Securities and Exchange Commission in the future. Any
forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as
of the date hereof, and Syros expressly disclaims any obligation to
update any forward-looking statements, whether because of new
information, future events or otherwise.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Selected Condensed
Consolidated Balance Sheet Data
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
June 30, 2018
|
|
|
December 31, 2017
|
Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities
|
|
|
|
$
|
124,366
|
|
|
$
|
72,049
|
Working capital (1)
|
|
|
|
|
109,272
|
|
|
|
60,746
|
Total assets
|
|
|
|
|
131,379
|
|
|
|
78,488
|
Total stockholders’ equity
|
|
|
|
|
108,712
|
|
|
|
65,324
(1) The Company defines working capital as current assets less current
liabilities. See the Company’s condensed consolidated financial
statements for further details regarding its current assets and current
liabilities.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SYROS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
2017
|
Revenue
|
|
|
|
$
|
375
|
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
745
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,101
|
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Research and development
|
|
|
|
|
11,082
|
|
|
|
|
10,041
|
|
|
|
|
|
22,198
|
|
|
|
|
19,669
|
|
General and administrative
|
|
|
|
|
3,841
|
|
|
|
|
3,472
|
|
|
|
|
|
7,916
|
|
|
|
|
6,558
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
|
|
|
14,923
|
|
|
|
|
13,513
|
|
|
|
|
|
30,114
|
|
|
|
|
26,227
|
|
Loss from operations
|
|
|
|
|
(14,548
|
)
|
|
|
|
(13,513
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
(29,369
|
)
|
|
|
|
(25,126
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other income, net
|
|
|
|
|
501
|
|
|
|
|
145
|
|
|
|
|
|
859
|
|
|
|
|
243
|
|
Net loss
|
|
|
|
$
|
(14,047
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(13,368
|
)
|
|
|
|
$
|
(28,510
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(24,883
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss per share - basic and diluted
|
|
|
|
$
|
(0.43
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(0.52
|
)
|
|
|
|
$
|
(0.90
|
)
|
|
|
$
|
(1.02
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted-average number of common shares used in net loss per share
- basic and diluted
|
|
|
|
|
32,892,712
|
|
|
|
|
25,584,147
|
|
|
|
|
|
31,621,303
|
|
|
|
|
24,511,205
|
