SYSCO CORPORATION (SYY)

SYSCO CORPORATION (SYY)
07/27 10:02:33 pm
71.48 USD   -0.36%
Sysco Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment

HOUSTON, July 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) today announced that the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per share, payable on October 26, 2018, to common shareholders of record at the close of business on October 5, 2018.

About Sysco
Sysco is the global leader in selling, marketing and distributing food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments and other customers who prepare meals away from home. Its family of products also includes equipment and supplies for the foodservice and hospitality industries. With over 65,000 associates, the company operates approximately 300 distribution facilities worldwide and serves more than 500,000 customer locations. For fiscal 2017 that ended July 1, 2017, the company generated sales of more than $55 billion.

For more information, visit www.sysco.com or connect with Sysco on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SyscoCorporation or Twitter at https://twitter.com/Sysco.  For important news and information regarding Sysco, visit the Investor Relations section of the company's Internet home page at http://investors.sysco.com/, which Sysco plans to use as a primary channel for publishing key information to its investors, some of which may contain material and previously non-public information.  Investors should also follow us at www.twitter.com/SyscoStock and download the Sysco IR App, available on the iTunes App Store and the Google Play Market. In addition, investors should continue to review our news releases and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. It is possible that the information we disclose through any of these channels of distribution could be deemed to be material information.

For more information contact:   

Neil Russell 
Investor Contact                                                        
T 281-584-1308

Camilla Zuckero
Media Contact
T 281-507-7592


Primary Logo


Financials ($)
Sales 2018 58 684 M
EBIT 2018 2 509 M
Net income 2018 1 473 M
Debt 2018 7 682 M
Yield 2018 1,92%
P/E ratio 2018 26,05
P/E ratio 2019 20,71
EV / Sales 2018 0,76x
EV / Sales 2019 0,73x
Capitalization 36 954 M
Technical analysis trends SYSCO CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 67,2 $
Spread / Average Target -6,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas L. Bené President & Chief Executive Officer
Jacquelyn M. Ward Non-Executive Chairman
Joel Todd Grade Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Wayne R. Shurts Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Richard G. Tilghman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SYSCO CORPORATION18.13%36 954
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-1.74%36 742
TESCO23.06%33 033
AHOLD DELHAIZE17.34%31 189
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LTD10.62%29 417
KROGER4.34%22 530
