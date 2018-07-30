Sysco Sees Largest Percent Drop Since December 2008 -- Data Talk

Sysco Corporation (SYY) closed at $66.67, down $4.81 or 6.73%

-- Lowest close since June 14, 2018, when it closed at $66.48

-- Largest percent decrease since Dec. 1, 2008, when it fell 9.3%

-- Shares of several food distributors fell following Monday's disappointing second-quarter earnings report from US Foods Holding Corp. and the announcement that US Foods has agreed to buy five food businesses from Services Group of America for $1.8 billion

-- Down 7.97% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since Dec. 1, 2008, when it fell as much as 9.47%

-- Fourth worst performer in the S&P 500 today

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet