SYSCO CORPORATION (SYY)
Sysco Sees Largest Percent Drop Since December 2008 -- Data Talk

07/30/2018 | 11:09pm CEST

Sysco Corporation (SYY) closed at $66.67, down $4.81 or 6.73%

-- Lowest close since June 14, 2018, when it closed at $66.48

-- Largest percent decrease since Dec. 1, 2008, when it fell 9.3%

-- Shares of several food distributors fell following Monday's disappointing second-quarter earnings report from US Foods Holding Corp. and the announcement that US Foods has agreed to buy five food businesses from Services Group of America for $1.8 billion

-- Down 7.97% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since Dec. 1, 2008, when it fell as much as 9.47%

-- Fourth worst performer in the S&P 500 today

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.57% 25306.83 Delayed Quote.2.96%
NASDAQ 100 -1.42% 7193.1029 Delayed Quote.14.08%
NASDAQ COMP. -1.39% 7630.0045 Delayed Quote.12.08%
S&P 500 -0.58% 2802.6 Real-time Quote.6.13%
SYSCO CORPORATION -6.73% 66.67 Delayed Quote.18.13%
07/27Sysco declares $0.36 dividend 
07/16How To Retire At 62 With A Measly Million 
07/11FIX YOUR ROOF WHILE THE SUN IS SHINI : The Dividend Aristocrats Are (Sorta) On S.. 
07/10Value And Quality Stocks In Consumer Staples 
06/25How To Retire At 63 With Half A Million In 2018 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 58 684 M
EBIT 2018 2 509 M
Net income 2018 1 473 M
Debt 2018 7 682 M
Yield 2018 1,92%
P/E ratio 2018 25,96
P/E ratio 2019 20,64
EV / Sales 2018 0,77x
EV / Sales 2019 0,73x
Capitalization 37 376 M
Technical analysis trends SYSCO CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 67,2 $
Spread / Average Target -5,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas L. Bené President & Chief Executive Officer
Jacquelyn M. Ward Non-Executive Chairman
Joel Todd Grade Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Wayne R. Shurts Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Richard G. Tilghman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SYSCO CORPORATION18.13%37 376
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-2.44%36 943
TESCO23.11%33 008
AHOLD DELHAIZE17.81%31 275
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LTD10.55%29 327
KROGER4.55%22 817
