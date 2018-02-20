Log in
SYSMEX CORP
Sysmex : Celebrates Its 50th Anniversary of Establishment

02/20/2018

Sysmex Corporation (HQ: Kobe, Japan; Chairman and CEO: Hisashi Ietsugu) celebrated the 50th anniversary of its establishment on February 20, 2018. We offer our heartfelt appreciation for the support of our customers and all other stakeholders since the time of our establishment in 1968.

In 1968, TOA MEDICAL ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. (presently Sysmex Corporation), was established in Kobe as a company to sell the medical electronic instruments manufactured by TOA ELECTRIC CO., LTD. (presently TOA CORPORATION). Since that time, we have continued to expand our business in the in vitro diagnostics domain, which is essential to disease diagnosis and treatment. At the same time, we have created a global sales, service, and support network, providing our products and solutions around the world.

In 1998, we marked the 30th anniversary of our establishment by changing our company name to Sysmex Corporation, and relocating our head office. In 2008, the year of our 40th anniversary, we established Technopark, our hub for R&D, and redesigned our corporate logo. At each of these landmarks, we took another step toward the next stage.

Since the time of our establishment, we have carried forward our sense of value-building trust and confidence among all our stakeholders. This is reflected in the Sysmex Way, the corporate philosophy of the Sysmex Group, in our mission of 'Shaping the Advancement of Healthcare.'

Going forward, we will leverage the skills and expertise we have cultivated in in vitro diagnostics, as we take on new challenges and apply the latest technologies to study genes, cells and proteins in the blood to realize personalized healthcare. Retaining our sense of gratitude for the past 50 years, in the next 50 years we will continue putting the Sysmex Way into practice, contributing to a fulfilling and healthy society as we work to instill trust and confidence among our stakeholders.


Please have a look at our 50th anniversary website, which introduces Sysmex's history and provides special content aimed at enhancing the reader's understanding of Sysmex. We will be adding information to this site on a regular basis related to our 50th anniversary activities.

Sysmex Corporation published this content on 20 February 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2018 00:10:04 UTC.

Financials ( JPY)
Sales 2018 279 B
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 42 015 M
Finance 2018 72 393 M
Yield 2018 0,72%
P/E ratio 2018 43,65
P/E ratio 2019 38,52
EV / Sales 2018 6,32x
EV / Sales 2019 5,69x
Capitalization 1 838 B
