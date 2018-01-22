Log in
Sysmex : Harmony Co., Ltd., Certified as Special Subsidiary Company

01/22/2018 | 07:09am CET
Sysmex embraces the practice of 'diversity and inclusion,' creating a working environment that is suitable for a wide variety of human resources, recruiting and stationing them without regard for nationality, race, gender, or disability. In addition to these initiatives, on April 3, 2017, we established Sysmex Harmony Co., Ltd., to further promote the employment of people with disabilities and realizing an inclusive society.

Sysmex Harmony currently employs eight people with disabilities, who handle production-related support functions, mainly for Sysmex Group instrument and reagent factories. Having now received certification as a special subsidiary company, going forward we plan to gradually expand the company's scope of activity and increase the number of employees with disabilities.

Sysmex was established and nurtured in Kobe and Hyogo, and has grown thanks to support from the local community. We aim to create an environment in which everyone, regardless of disability, can work and grow together enthusiastically and with peace of mind, alongside their colleagues and families in the local community.

Going forward, Sysmex will continue working to coexist harmoniously with local communities and creating an attractive workplace by putting into practice the Sysmex Way, the corporate philosophy of the Sysmex Group.

Sysmex Corporation published this content on 22 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 January 2018 06:09:09 UTC.

Income Statement Evolution
EPS Revisions
