SYSTEMAIR AB
Systemair : Nomination Committee

02/19/2018

Pressrelease 19 februari 2018 

At the annual meeting on 24 August 2017 it was decided that the Nomination Committee should contain representatives for the three largest shareholders or shareholder groups in terms of votes, according to Euroclear Sweden AB's printout of the share register on 31 January 2018.

We hereby announce that, after consultations with the company's three largest owners, a Nomination Committee has been appointed, containing the following: 

  • Gerald Engström (Chairman), Färna Invest AB
  • Gerhard Sturm, ebm-papst AB
  • Lennart Francke, Swedbank Robur Fonder

Shareholders who wish to contact the Nomination Committee are invited to send an e-mail to Anders Ulff, CFO, Systemair AB, [email protected]

The annual meeting will be held on 30 August 2018, at 15.00 (CET) in Skinnskatteberg, Sweden. 

For further information contact:
Gerald Engström, Chairman of the Board, +46 222 440 01, + 46 70 519 00 01
Roland Kasper, CEO, +46 222 440 13, +46 73 94 40 13
Anders Ulff, CFO, +46 222 440 09, +46 70 577 40 09

Systemair AB, SE-739 30 Skinnskatteberg, Sweden, +46 222 440 00, www.systemair.com

Note: The information here is that which Systemair AB has willingly chosen to make public or that which it is obliged to make public according to the Swedish Securities Market Act and/or the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was published at 13:00 (CET) on 19 February 2018.

Systemair in brief
Systemair is a leading ventilation company with operations in 50 countries in Europe, North- and South America, the Middle East, Asia and Africa. The Company had sales of SEK 6.9 billion in financial year 2016/17 and currently employs about 5,200 people. Systemair has reported an operating profit every year since 1974, when the Company was founded. During the past 15 years, the Company's growth rate has averaged about 10 percent.

Systemair has well-established operations in growth markets. The Group's products are marketed under the Systemair, Frico, Fantech and Menerga brands. Systemair shares have been quoted on the Mid Cap List of the OMX Nordic Exchange in Stockholm since October 2007. The Group comprises about 70 companies.



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Systemair AB via Globenewswire
