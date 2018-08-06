Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  T-Mobile US    TMUS

T-MOBILE US (TMUS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Introducing T-Mobile Essentials: Smartphone Freedom on a Great Network at the Right Price

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/06/2018 | 03:06pm CEST

New option is tailor-made for those who want the basics – freedom to use their smartphone without worry on a great network. And it’s all at the industry’s best price: just $30 per line for a family of four

This is how it should be done. T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today unveiled T-Mobile Essentials, a new plan designed to meet the needs of the millions more Americans now covered by the Un-carrier’s rapidly expanding network. As always, T-Mobile is listening to customers, and T-Mobile Essentials is designed for those who say they just want the basics: unlimited talk, text and smartphone data in the U.S. – all at the industry’s best price, only $30 per line for a family of four with autopay.

T-Mobile’s LTE network has tripled in size over the last three years and now reaches nearly every American! That means lots of new people in new parts of the country, many of whom just want the freedom to use their smartphone without worrying about overage penalties. They don’t plan to travel outside the country or use their phone as a hotspot. That’s who T-Mobile Essentials is for.

Of course, most people want more, and that’s why T-Mobile ONE is the Un-carrier’s most popular option, setting the bar across the industry. T-Mobile ONE has all the value and extras that most customers want – the industry’s best travel benefits, Netflix included for families, unlimited mobile hotspot and so much more – for just $40 per line, taxes and fees included, for a family of four with autopay.

“The other guys got one thing right – some customers just want the basics, but the Carriers did it all wrong,” said John Legere, CEO at T-Mobile. “They seem to be doing everything they can to turn rate plans into a hot, confusing mess. They’ve got Above Unlimited, Unlimited Plus, Beyond Unlimited, Unlimited and More…Unlimited and More Premium?! No wonder nearly half of Verizon and AT&T customers are still stuck on data bucket plans with overage penalties. The other guys make it sooo confusing! The Un-carrier wants to make it easy. Give customers the options they want … but keep it simple, stupid!”

And for power users, T-Mobile also offers ONE Plus with all the most-popular premium services like high-speed mobile hotspot (with twice the high-speed data, a total of 20 GBs, and unlimited 3G speeds after, starting August 10) HD streaming, caller ID and more – for just an extra $10 per line when you add ONE Plus for the whole family or $15 for a single line.

T-Mobile Essentials will be available in T-Mobile stores nationwide starting August 10 and starts at $60 for a single line, $30 for the second line and just $15 per line for lines 3-6, plus taxes and fees with autopay. Without autopay, it’s $5 more per line. During times and places with heavy network demand, Essentials customers may notice slower speeds than other customers. More information about T-Mobile Essentials is available right here.

Customers using>50GB/mo. may notice further reduced speeds. Video typically streams at 480p. Unlimited data while on our network. Credit approval, deposit, and $25 SIM starter kit may be required.

About T-Mobile US, Inc.

As America's Un-carrier, T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is redefining the way consumers and businesses buy wireless services through leading product and service innovation. Our advanced nationwide 4G LTE network delivers outstanding wireless experiences to 75.6 million customers who are unwilling to compromise on quality and value. Based in Bellevue, Washington, T-Mobile US provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile and MetroPCS. For more information, please visit http://www.t-mobile.com.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on T-MOBILE US
03:06pINTRODUCING T-MOBILE ESSENTIALS : Smartphone Freedom on a Great Network at the R..
BU
08/03T MOBILE US : Mobile and Nokia ink $3.5 billion, muli-year 5G nework agreemen
AQ
08/03T MOBILE US : confirms 600MHz LTE now available in 992 towns/cities
AQ
08/02T MOBILE US : MetroPCS is Sending You Back to School in Style With an Amazing Sm..
PU
08/02T MOBILE US : Mobile and MeroPCS ake J.D. Power’s op Spos for Cusomer Care
BU
08/02T-Mobile adds wireless subscribers; awaits Sprint deal approval
RE
08/02T-Mobile adds wireless subscribers; awaits Sprint deal approval
RE
08/02T-MOBILE : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/02T MOBILE US : Prospectus
PU
08/01T MOBILE US : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Re..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08:59aOnce In A Generation Dividend Hike Coming From Verizon 
04:01aBUY AT&T : 6%+ Dividend Yield And P/E Multiple Near 20-Year Low 
08/04REITs Rally On Strong Earnings, Solid Economic Data 
08/0310 Reasons Apple Hit $1 Trillion - Cramer's Mad Money (8/2/18) 
08/02CELL TOWER REITS : The Hub Of 5G 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 43 105 M
EBIT 2018 5 241 M
Net income 2018 2 672 M
Debt 2018 26 916 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 19,38
P/E ratio 2019 15,79
EV / Sales 2018 1,83x
EV / Sales 2019 1,71x
Capitalization 52 123 M
Chart T-MOBILE US
Duration : Period :
T-Mobile US Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends T-MOBILE US
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 77,2 $
Spread / Average Target 25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John J. Legere Chief Executive Officer & Director
G. Michael Sievert President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Timotheus Höttges Chairman
J. Braxton Carter Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Neville R. Ray Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
T-MOBILE US-3.09%52 123
AT&T-17.00%236 410
CHINA MOBILE LTD.-12.62%180 830
NTT DOCOMO INC6.41%97 636
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP0.13%91 299
KDDI CORP8.07%69 797
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.