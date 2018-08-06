Introducing T-Mobile Essentials: Smartphone Freedom on a Great Network at the Right Price

This is how it should be done. T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today
unveiled T-Mobile Essentials, a new plan designed to meet the needs of
the millions more Americans now covered by the Un-carrier’s rapidly
expanding network. As always, T-Mobile is listening to customers, and
T-Mobile Essentials is designed for those who say they just want the
basics: unlimited talk, text and smartphone data in the U.S. – all at
the industry’s best price, only $30 per line for a family of four with
autopay.
T-Mobile’s LTE network has tripled in size over the last three years and
now reaches nearly every American! That means lots of new people in new
parts of the country, many of whom just want the freedom to use their
smartphone without worrying about overage penalties. They don’t plan to
travel outside the country or use their phone as a hotspot. That’s who
T-Mobile Essentials is for.
Of course, most people want more, and that’s why T-Mobile
ONE is the Un-carrier’s most popular option, setting the bar across
the industry. T-Mobile ONE has all the value and extras that most
customers want – the industry’s best travel benefits, Netflix included
for families, unlimited mobile hotspot and so much more – for just $40
per line, taxes and fees included, for a family of four with autopay.
“The other guys got one thing right – some customers just want the
basics, but the Carriers did it all wrong,” said John Legere, CEO at
T-Mobile. “They seem to be doing everything they can to turn rate plans
into a hot, confusing mess. They’ve got Above Unlimited, Unlimited Plus,
Beyond Unlimited, Unlimited and More…Unlimited and More Premium?! No
wonder nearly half of Verizon and AT&T customers are still stuck on data
bucket plans with overage penalties. The other guys make it sooo
confusing! The Un-carrier wants to make it easy. Give customers the
options they want … but keep it simple, stupid!”
And for power users, T-Mobile also offers ONE
Plus with all the most-popular premium services like high-speed
mobile hotspot (with twice the high-speed data, a total of 20 GBs, and
unlimited 3G speeds after, starting August 10) HD streaming, caller ID
and more – for just an extra $10 per line when you add ONE Plus for the
whole family or $15 for a single line.
T-Mobile Essentials will be available in T-Mobile stores nationwide
starting August 10 and starts at $60 for a single line, $30 for the
second line and just $15 per line for lines 3-6, plus taxes and fees
with autopay. Without autopay, it’s $5 more per line. During times and
places with heavy network demand, Essentials customers may notice slower
speeds than other customers. More information about T-Mobile Essentials
is available right here.
Customers using>50GB/mo. may notice further reduced speeds. Video
typically streams at 480p. Unlimited data while on our network. Credit
approval, deposit, and $25 SIM starter kit may be required.
About T-Mobile US, Inc.
As America's Un-carrier, T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is redefining
the way consumers and businesses buy wireless services through leading
product and service innovation. Our advanced nationwide 4G LTE network
delivers outstanding wireless experiences to 75.6 million customers who
are unwilling to compromise on quality and value. Based in Bellevue,
Washington, T-Mobile US provides services through its subsidiaries and
operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile and MetroPCS. For more
information, please visit http://www.t-mobile.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180806005319/en/