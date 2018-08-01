Log in
T-MOBILE US
T Mobile Us : Mobile Responds o Carr Wildfire

08/01/2018

The Carr wildfire in Northern California has been devastating for thousands of people. As we continue to closely monitor the fire's impact, we are focused on supporting T-Mobile employees who have been impacted and ensuring disruptions to T-Mobile cell service in affected areas remain small and brief. As the situation evolves, we will continue to monitor its impact and evaluate ways to support our customers and employees as needed.

Customer Updates

Help support relief efforts in communities affected by the wildfires. To donate, text CARRFIRE to 91999 to receive a link to donate to the United Way of Northern California's Shasta County Relief Fund, which is helping aid the relief efforts. Message & data rates may apply. More information can be found at: https://www.mobilecause.com/constituent-terms-new/

Employees have collected supplies at local stores and volunteers are distributing via Red Cross to affected areas.

Network Updates

As of July 31, 2018 there is no service disruption.

For questions about your account or service, visit www.my.t-mobile.com or call 611 from your T-Mobile handset

For the latest local information on the wildfires

http://calfire.ca.gov/communications/communications_StatewideFireSummary

https://twitter.com/CAL_FIRE

Disclaimer

T-Mobile US Inc. published this content on 31 July 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2018 23:47:10 UTC
