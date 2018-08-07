T Mobile US : Mobile Unveils ech Experience and Kicks Off U.S. our o Demonsrae he Fuure of Wireless

After years of innovating, challenging the status quo, and disrupting
the wireless industry, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) is pulling back the
curtain on tech with its
new Tech Experience – an innovation center built inside the
company’s Launch Pad – PLUS an interactive showroom on wheels, where
everyone can experience the future of wireless.
Also home to T-Mobile’s national technology lab, the Launch Pad is where
engineers develop, refine and introduce next-generation wireless
technologies, including LTE Advanced, 5G and IoT. The unique location
gives visitors a chance to experience and interact with the latest
technology being produced right now.
“The T-Mobile Launch Pad lab is the heart of our network innovation and
cutting-edge technology,” said John Legere, Chief Executive Officer at
T-Mobile. “It’s where our engineers design America’s fastest 4G LTE
network, disrupt the industry, and continue to help architect the future
of wireless. 5G is becoming a reality in this building, and everyone’s
invited to witness it and to see the future for themselves!”
The Tech Experience takes the benefits of 5G – like lower latency,
increased capacity, insanely fast speeds, and more – and brings them to
life with real world demonstrations and hands-on interactive
experiences. Visitors will better envision a world where EVERYTHING is
connected – where you’ll never lose anything again. Connected drones go
from novelty to necessary, playing a crucial role in emergencies and
forever changing home delivery. Smart cities are brought to life through
interactive displays to show how they’ll become safer, cleaner and more
efficient. Augmented and Virtual Reality (AR & VR) become a part of our
everyday lives, revolutionizing the way we communicate. And the list
goes on!
The state of the art facility isn’t just a showroom. It’s where some of
the brightest minds in wireless are building and evolving new
technologies. Just last month, working with Nokia, T-Mobile engineers
accomplished the nation’s first dual connectivity data transmission,
harnessing the power of 5G AND 4G LTE at the same time. 5G is the first
generation capable of delivering dual connectivity, and it’s why we
continue to invest in our LTE network – which is already the fastest
in the country.
“We don’t just wait for the future to arrive. We innovate and push the
future of wireless forward,” said Neville Ray, Chief Technology Officer
at T-Mobile. “We already hold the crown for fastest LTE, and today we’re
working to build a mobile, nationwide 5G network, all thanks largely to
the work being done right here in Bellevue.”
“Neville and his team have been doing amazing things on our network for
years now… but 5G is going to change everything, and you have to see it
to really appreciate it!” said Legere. “We are bringing this new
technology to customers here in the U.S. as soon as phones are ready for
it, and when we team up with Sprint – we’ll really kick 5G into high
gear for American consumers.”
The Tech Experience Truck was built with that same innovative spirit,
but we put it on a bad a$$, souped-up semi-truck, so it can bring the
future of wireless to people across the country. Everyone from business
leaders to students and future innovators are invited to jump aboard to
see how the future of wireless will unleash endless possibilities and
transform the world we live in. The nationwide tour just kicked off from
Bellevue, WA, and will include dozens of stops in cities across the
country over the next 12 months. You can follow the truck on social
media by searching for #TMobileTechTruck.
Important Additional Information
In connection with the proposed transaction, T-Mobile US, Inc.
(“T-Mobile”) has filed a registration statement on Form S-4, which
contains a preliminary joint consent solicitation statement of T-Mobile
and Sprint Corporation (“Sprint”), that also constitutes a preliminary
prospectus of T-Mobile (the “joint consent solicitation
statement/prospectus”), and each party will file other documents
regarding the proposed transaction with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission (the “SEC”). INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ
THE JOINT CONSENT SOLICITATION STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS AND OTHER RELEVANT
DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE BECAUSE THEY
WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION. When final, a definitive copy of the
joint consent solicitation statement/prospectus will be sent to T-Mobile
and Sprint stockholders. Investors and security holders may obtain these
documents free of charge from the SEC’s website or from T-Mobile or
Sprint. The documents filed by T-Mobile may be obtained free of charge
at T-Mobile’s website, at www.t-mobile.com,
or at the SEC’s website, at www.sec.gov,
or from T-Mobile by requesting them by mail at T-Mobile US, Inc.,
Investor Relations, 1 Park Avenue, 14th Floor, New York, NY 10016, or by
telephone at 212-358-3210. The documents filed by Sprint may be obtained
free of charge at Sprint’s website, at www.sprint.com,
or at the SEC’s website, at www.sec.gov,
or from Sprint by requesting them by mail at Sprint Corporation,
Shareholder Relations, 6200 Sprint Parkway, Mailstop KSOPHF0302-3B679,
Overland Park, Kansas 66251, or by telephone at 913-794-1091.
Participants in the Solicitation
T-Mobile and Sprint and their respective directors and executive
officers and other members of management and employees may be deemed to
be participants in the solicitation of consents in respect of the
proposed transaction. Information about T-Mobile’s directors and
executive officers is available in T-Mobile’s proxy statement dated
April 26, 2018, for its 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. Information
about Sprint’s directors and executive officers is available in Sprint’s
proxy statement dated June 26, 2018, for its 2018 Annual Meeting of
Stockholders, and in Sprint’s subsequent Current Report on Form 8-K
filed with the SEC on July 2, 2018. Other information regarding the
participants in the consent solicitation and a description of their
direct and indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, will
be contained in the joint consent solicitation statement/prospectus and
other relevant materials filed with the SEC regarding the transaction
when they become available. Investors should read the joint consent
solicitation statement/prospectus carefully before making any voting or
investment decisions. You may obtain free copies of these documents from
T-Mobile or Sprint as indicated above.
No Offer or Solicitation
This communication shall not constitute an offer to sell or the
solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any
sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation
or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under
the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offering of securities
shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements
of Section 10 of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This communication contains certain forward-looking statements
concerning T-Mobile, Sprint and the proposed transaction between
T-Mobile and Sprint. All statements other than statements of fact,
including information concerning future results, are forward-looking
statements. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by
the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,”
“may,” “could” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements
include, but are not limited to, statements about the benefits of the
proposed transaction, including anticipated future financial and
operating results, synergies, accretion and growth rates, T-Mobile’s,
Sprint’s and the combined company’s plans, objectives, expectations and
intentions, and the expected timing of completion of the proposed
transaction. There are several factors which could cause actual plans
and results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in
forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited
to, the failure to obtain, or delays in obtaining, required regulatory
approvals, and the risk that such approvals may result in the imposition
of conditions that could adversely affect the combined company or the
expected benefits of the proposed transaction, or the failure to satisfy
any of the other conditions to the proposed transaction on a timely
basis or at all; the occurrence of events that may give rise to a right
of one or both of the parties to terminate the business combination
agreement; adverse effects on the market price of T-Mobile’s or Sprint’s
common stock and on T-Mobile’s or Sprint’s operating results because of
a failure to complete the proposed transaction in the anticipated
timeframe or at all; inability to obtain the financing contemplated to
be obtained in connection with the proposed transaction on the expected
terms or timing or at all; the ability of T-Mobile, Sprint and the
combined company to make payments on debt or to repay existing or future
indebtedness when due or to comply with the covenants contained therein;
adverse changes in the ratings of T-Mobile’s or Sprint’s debt securities
or adverse conditions in the credit markets; negative effects of the
announcement, pendency or consummation of the transaction on the market
price of T-Mobile’s or Sprint’s common stock and on T-Mobile’s or
Sprint’s operating results, including as a result of changes in key
customer, supplier, employee or other business relationships;
significant transaction costs, including financing costs, and unknown
liabilities; failure to realize the expected benefits and synergies of
the proposed transaction in the expected timeframes or at all; costs or
difficulties related to the integration of Sprint’s network and
operations into T-Mobile; the risk of litigation or regulatory actions;
the inability of T-Mobile, Sprint or the combined company to retain and
hire key personnel; the risk that certain contractual restrictions
contained in the business combination agreement during the pendency of
the proposed transaction could adversely affect T-Mobile’s or Sprint’s
ability to pursue business opportunities or strategic transactions;
effects of changes in the regulatory environment in which T-Mobile and
Sprint operate; changes in global, political, economic, business,
competitive and market conditions; changes in tax and other laws and
regulations; and other risks and uncertainties detailed in the Form S-4,
as well as in T-Mobile’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year
ended December 31, 2017 and in its subsequent reports on Form 10-Q,
including in the sections thereof captioned “Risk Factors” and
“Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements,” as well as
in its subsequent reports on Form 8-K, all of which are filed with the
SEC and available at www.sec.gov
and www.t-mobile.com.
Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and
assumptions, which are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause
actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied
by such forward-looking statements. Given these risks and uncertainties,
persons reading this communication are cautioned not to place undue
reliance on such forward-looking statements. T-Mobile assumes no
obligation to update or revise the information contained in this
communication (whether as a result of new information, future events or
otherwise), except as required by applicable law.
About T-Mobile US, Inc.
As America's Un-carrier, T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is redefining
the way consumers and businesses buy wireless services through leading
product and service innovation. Our advanced nationwide 4G LTE network
delivers outstanding wireless experiences to 75.6 million customers who
are unwilling to compromise on quality and value. Based in Bellevue,
Washington, T-Mobile US provides services through its subsidiaries and
operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile and MetroPCS. For more
information, please visit http://www.t-mobile.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180806005719/en/