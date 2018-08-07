T Mobile US : Mobile Unveils ech Experience and Kicks Off U.S. our o Demonsrae he Fuure of Wireless

Interactive innovation lab harnesses latest tech, including 5G, to bring the future of wireless to life for visitors

After years of innovating, challenging the status quo, and disrupting the wireless industry, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) is pulling back the curtain on tech with its new Tech Experience – an innovation center built inside the company’s Launch Pad – PLUS an interactive showroom on wheels, where everyone can experience the future of wireless.

Also home to T-Mobile’s national technology lab, the Launch Pad is where engineers develop, refine and introduce next-generation wireless technologies, including LTE Advanced, 5G and IoT. The unique location gives visitors a chance to experience and interact with the latest technology being produced right now.

“The T-Mobile Launch Pad lab is the heart of our network innovation and cutting-edge technology,” said John Legere, Chief Executive Officer at T-Mobile. “It’s where our engineers design America’s fastest 4G LTE network, disrupt the industry, and continue to help architect the future of wireless. 5G is becoming a reality in this building, and everyone’s invited to witness it and to see the future for themselves!”

The Tech Experience takes the benefits of 5G – like lower latency, increased capacity, insanely fast speeds, and more – and brings them to life with real world demonstrations and hands-on interactive experiences. Visitors will better envision a world where EVERYTHING is connected – where you’ll never lose anything again. Connected drones go from novelty to necessary, playing a crucial role in emergencies and forever changing home delivery. Smart cities are brought to life through interactive displays to show how they’ll become safer, cleaner and more efficient. Augmented and Virtual Reality (AR & VR) become a part of our everyday lives, revolutionizing the way we communicate. And the list goes on!

The state of the art facility isn’t just a showroom. It’s where some of the brightest minds in wireless are building and evolving new technologies. Just last month, working with Nokia, T-Mobile engineers accomplished the nation’s first dual connectivity data transmission, harnessing the power of 5G AND 4G LTE at the same time. 5G is the first generation capable of delivering dual connectivity, and it’s why we continue to invest in our LTE network – which is already the fastest in the country.

“We don’t just wait for the future to arrive. We innovate and push the future of wireless forward,” said Neville Ray, Chief Technology Officer at T-Mobile. “We already hold the crown for fastest LTE, and today we’re working to build a mobile, nationwide 5G network, all thanks largely to the work being done right here in Bellevue.”

“Neville and his team have been doing amazing things on our network for years now… but 5G is going to change everything, and you have to see it to really appreciate it!” said Legere. “We are bringing this new technology to customers here in the U.S. as soon as phones are ready for it, and when we team up with Sprint – we’ll really kick 5G into high gear for American consumers.”

The Tech Experience Truck was built with that same innovative spirit, but we put it on a bad a$$, souped-up semi-truck, so it can bring the future of wireless to people across the country. Everyone from business leaders to students and future innovators are invited to jump aboard to see how the future of wireless will unleash endless possibilities and transform the world we live in. The nationwide tour just kicked off from Bellevue, WA, and will include dozens of stops in cities across the country over the next 12 months. You can follow the truck on social media by searching for #TMobileTechTruck.

