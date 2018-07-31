Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  T-Mobile US    TMUS

T-MOBILE US (TMUS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

T Mobile US : Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/31/2018 | 06:27am CEST
Wednesday, August 1, 2018 4:30 PM ET
Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call
Event Details:
No details are available for this event.

Disclaimer

T-Mobile US Inc. published this content on 01 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2018 04:26:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on T-MOBILE US
06:27aT MOBILE US : Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call
PU
07/30Nokia gets $3.5 billion T-Mobile 5G contract
AQ
07/30T MOBILE US : Nokia reiterates outlook after announcing $3.5 billion deal with T..
RE
07/30Nokia, T-Mobile US agree $3.5 billion deal, world's first big 5G award
RE
07/30Nokia, T-Mobile US agree $3.5 billion deal, world's first big 5G award
RE
07/30MONDAY MEMO : Home-price index update, and Apple, T-Mobile and Tesla earnings co..
AQ
07/30T MOBILE US : Mobile and Nokia Ink $3.5 Billion, Muli-year 5G Nework Agreemen
BU
07/27T MOBILE US : Cobb County, Georgia Goes Mobile with the Un-carrier
BU
07/27T-Mobile to Host Q2 2018 Earnings Call on August 1, 2018
GL
07/27FCC Wireless Bureau Issues Public Notice on T-Mobile U.S. and Sprint Corp.
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/30NOKIA : The T-Mobile Deal And My Revised Model 
07/30T-Mobile, Nokia seal $3.5B deal for 5G network 
07/27Sprint And T-Mobile Senate Hearing Exposes Merger Has Little Resistance - Spr.. 
07/25VERIZON : Only Good For The Dividend 
07/24AT&T : Earnings After The Close 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 43 191 M
EBIT 2018 5 317 M
Net income 2018 2 717 M
Debt 2018 26 549 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 18,68
P/E ratio 2019 15,30
EV / Sales 2018 1,78x
EV / Sales 2019 1,66x
Capitalization 50 277 M
Chart T-MOBILE US
Duration : Period :
T-Mobile US Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends T-MOBILE US
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 76,7 $
Spread / Average Target 29%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John J. Legere Chief Executive Officer & Director
G. Michael Sievert President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Timotheus Höttges Chairman
J. Braxton Carter Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Neville R. Ray Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
T-MOBILE US-5.81%50 277
AT&T-17.70%222 344
CHINA MOBILE LTD.-11.92%181 761
NTT DOCOMO INC7.22%98 807
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP0.61%93 019
KDDI CORP9.90%71 321
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.