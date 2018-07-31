|
T Mobile US : Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call
07/31/2018 | 06:27am CEST
Wednesday, August 1, 2018 4:30 PM ET
Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call
Event Details:
No details are available for this event.
Disclaimer
T-Mobile US Inc. published this content on 01 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2018 04:26:02 UTC
|
|Latest news on T-MOBILE US
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales 2018
|
43 191 M
|
EBIT 2018
|
5 317 M
|
Net income 2018
|
2 717 M
|
Debt 2018
|
26 549 M
|
Yield 2018
|
-
|
|
P/E ratio 2018
|
18,68
|
P/E ratio 2019
|
15,30
|
EV / Sales 2018
|
1,78x
|
EV / Sales 2019
|
1,66x
|
Capitalization
|
50 277 M
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends T-MOBILE US
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Neutral
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|
OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|
25
|Average target price
|
76,7 $
|Spread / Average Target
|
29%