Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Tableau Software Inc    DATA

TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC (DATA)
Add to my list  
Mes dernières consult.
Most popular
Manage my lists
Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsSector newsTweets

Extracts at Hyper speed: What you need to know

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/11/2018 | 06:14am CET

It's the new year and I've resolved to be more active. To better understand my general activity, I download fitness tracker data and connect to it using Tableau Desktop 10.5.

I eventually want to share this data, so I click Extract, and am prompted to save the extract file. Here's the first junction with Hyper. Instead of Tableau Desktop 10.5 saving my extract with a .tde extension like in previous versions, it saves my extract with a .hyper extension.

Here's the second junction with Hyper. Instead of being able to share the extract file itself like in previous versions, using Tableau Desktop 10.5 I now need to share the .tdsx (or .twbx if you're sharing a workbook) version of my file instead. If I don't, metadata about my extract, like columns that I've renamed to make my data easier to understand, will get lost. So, I go to my extract data source in the Data menu, and then select Add to Saved Data Sources so that I can save my extract as a .tdsx file.

Here's the next junction with Hyper. I can only share my local extract with someone who's also on the same version of Tableau as me. While Tableau Desktop 10.5 can continue to open and read .tde extracts, previous versions of Tableau Desktop can't open and read .hyper extracts. If I try to open a .hyper extract using Tableau Desktop 10.4 (or earlier), I will see the following message:

For the same reason, I can't use the Export As Version option to downgrade a workbook that uses a .hyper extract. I see the following greyed out menu option when I try to downgrade my workbook:

To work around this issue, I can go to the extract in the Data menu, select Remove to remove the extract, and then save the workbook. Then I can use the Export As Version option to downgrade the workbook and recreate a .tde extract for the workbook using Tableau Desktop 10.4 (or earlier).

Tableau Software Inc. published this content on 10 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2018 05:14:00 UTC.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC
06:14a HYPER&RSQUO;S ORIGINS : A Q&A with Tobias Muehlbauer and Allan Folting
06:14a TABLEAU SOFTWARE : Hyper and Linux arrive in Tableau 10.5!
06:14a TABLEAU SOFTWARE : Onboarding your team with Hyper
06:14a EXTRACTS AT HYPER SPEED : What you need to know
01/10 TABLEAU SOFTWARE : Launches Hyper – New Data Engine Technology Delivering ..
01/10 TABLEAU SOFTWARE : Launches Hyper - New Data Engine Technology Delivering Unprec..
01/10 TABLEAU SOFTWARE : Seattle-based Tableau goes Hyper to keep up with customers' d..
01/03 TABLEAU SOFTWARE : How to make the perfect bar chart widths when changing date
2017 TABLEAU SOFTWARE : How an informal opt-in community of data viz enthusiasts got ..
2017 GENERATION DATA : Q&A with Buchi Okofar from Under Armour
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
01/04 Tableau Software -2.3% on analyst downgrade
2017 MY JOURNEY TO FINANCIAL INDEPENDENCE : 86-Stock November Portfolio Update - Buyi..
2017 35 Stocks For December 2017
2017 Stocks to watch next week
2017 Tableau Fails To Deliver Growth
Financials ($)
Sales 2017 869 M
EBIT 2017 10,7 M
Net income 2017 -197 M
Finance 2017 875 M
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018
EV / Sales 2017 5,49x
EV / Sales 2018 4,93x
Capitalization 5 646 M
Chart TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC
Duration : Period :
Tableau Software Inc Technical Analysis Chart | DATA | US87336U1051 | 4-Traders
Technical analysis trends TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 33
Average target price 75,9 $
Spread / Average Target 7,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Adam Selipsky President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christian Chabot Chairman
Thomas Edward Walker CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Patrick Hanrahan Director & Chief Scientist
Christopher Stolte Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC2.31%5 646
ORACLE CORPORATION3.60%204 751
SAP SE2.10%139 794
INTUIT4.08%42 144
SERVICENOW INC3.88%23 123
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-4.20%12 441
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.