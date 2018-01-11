Extracts at Hyper speed: What you need to know

It's the new year and I've resolved to be more active. To better understand my general activity, I download fitness tracker data and connect to it using Tableau Desktop 10.5.

I eventually want to share this data, so I click Extract, and am prompted to save the extract file. Here's the first junction with Hyper. Instead of Tableau Desktop 10.5 saving my extract with a .tde extension like in previous versions, it saves my extract with a .hyper extension.

Here's the second junction with Hyper. Instead of being able to share the extract file itself like in previous versions, using Tableau Desktop 10.5 I now need to share the .tdsx (or .twbx if you're sharing a workbook) version of my file instead. If I don't, metadata about my extract, like columns that I've renamed to make my data easier to understand, will get lost. So, I go to my extract data source in the Data menu, and then select Add to Saved Data Sources so that I can save my extract as a .tdsx file.

Here's the next junction with Hyper. I can only share my local extract with someone who's also on the same version of Tableau as me. While Tableau Desktop 10.5 can continue to open and read .tde extracts, previous versions of Tableau Desktop can't open and read .hyper extracts. If I try to open a .hyper extract using Tableau Desktop 10.4 (or earlier), I will see the following message:

For the same reason, I can't use the Export As Version option to downgrade a workbook that uses a .hyper extract. I see the following greyed out menu option when I try to downgrade my workbook:

To work around this issue, I can go to the extract in the Data menu, select Remove to remove the extract, and then save the workbook. Then I can use the Export As Version option to downgrade the workbook and recreate a .tde extract for the workbook using Tableau Desktop 10.4 (or earlier).