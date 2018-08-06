Generation Data: Matt Farkas from Spotify

Matt experienced a variety of work as an intern on the Spotify Product Insights team, from interviewing potential customers and users to exploring and visualizing usage data. A major project he worked on involved analyzing data about how ads on Spotify performed. He presented his analysis in an interactive dashboard and shared the information with clients.

Earlier this year, Matt returned to Spotify-now as a full-time Associate Data Scientist on the Product Insights team. 'I really like working with data and using it to provide value to businesses,' Matt said. 'Tableau has served as a great way to not only show my technical know-how, but also a great way to show my creativity through how I build and design dashboards.'

Matt shared some advice for future students interested in learning Tableau: First, he'd recommend finding data that's fun and personally interesting to work with. That will make it easier to put in the time to learn. Next, he offered: 'Don't be afraid. Just hop right in, and go at it full-force.' That's music to our ears, Matt!

Matt's Tableau favorites

Favorite Color Palette: 'Nuriel Stone.'

'Nuriel Stone.' Favorite Data Set: 'Outside of Spotify music data, which I'll always be a little biased towards, I had a fun time analyzing bike share usage data.'

'Outside of Spotify music data, which I'll always be a little biased towards, I had a fun time analyzing bike share usage data.' Favorite Tableau Feature: 'The ability to connect multiple data sources.'

'The ability to connect multiple data sources.' Favorite Viz: 'A Tale of Rainforest' by Tristan Giullevin. This viz is extremely interactive, walking you through a data puzzle using other parts of his visualization. I was super impressed with Tristan's creativity and attention to detail.'

'A Tale of Rainforest' by Tristan Giullevin. This viz is extremely interactive, walking you through a data puzzle using other parts of his visualization. I was super impressed with Tristan's creativity and attention to detail.' Favorite Tableau Community Contributors: 'I'm going to have to give a shoutout to Skyler Johnson. I've always loved his work, and he's a really great resource for myself and others as we navigate, learn, and leverage Tableau here at Spotify.'

