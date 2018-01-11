Hyper’s Origins: A Q&A with Tobias Muehlbauer and Allan Folting

Log in
01/11/2018 | 06:14am CET

2. What was the original intention of Hyper and the technology?

TM: Hyper started as an academic project around 10 years ago at Technical University Munich, an institution comparable to Stanford. And when we started, there was a lot of movement in the database market. Traditional technologies didn't satisfy performance and functional requirements for modern applications any longer. There were a lot of specialized systems coming-there was Hadoop, NoSQL systems, and specialized engines for transactions analytics.

With Hyper, we wanted to create something else. We wanted to build a relational system from the ground up, questioning the traditional design decisions and optimizing for modern hardware. Some of the things that followed is we optimized for in-memory processing and we took modern CPUs into account that have a lot of cores, but also are more complex.

We also focused on combining transactional systems and analytics, bringing these specialized systems together in one system to unify transactions, data ingestion, and analytics.

Why did we do that? The answer is simple. If you have specialized systems, your data is in different places. And it might be that your analytics system has a stale view on your data. With Hyper, you can really do analytics on the freshest data set. That was our main intention in the beginning, and it took us years to really build to the performance and functionality we wanted to see and have today.

Financials ($)
Sales 2017 869 M
EBIT 2017 10,7 M
Net income 2017 -197 M
Finance 2017 875 M
Yield 2017 -
P/E ratio 2017 -
P/E ratio 2018
EV / Sales 2017 5,49x
EV / Sales 2018 4,93x
Capitalization 5 646 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 33
Average target price 75,9 $
Spread / Average Target 7,2%
Managers
NameTitle
Adam Selipsky President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christian Chabot Chairman
Thomas Edward Walker CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Patrick Hanrahan Director & Chief Scientist
Christopher Stolte Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC2.31%5 646
ORACLE CORPORATION3.60%204 751
SAP SE2.10%139 794
INTUIT4.08%42 144
SERVICENOW INC3.88%23 123
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.-4.20%12 441
