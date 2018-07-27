New features in beta: Heatmaps, richer formatting options, and more discoverable content on Server and Online

We are working hard to get Tableau 2018.3 out the door, but first we need your input! We love to hear early feedback to catch any issues and to ensure the highest quality for these new features. The features included in beta and in the final version of Tableau 2018.3 may change over time as we complete beta testing.

Join the Tableau pre-release community to:

Participate in alpha and beta programs for early access to new features, versions, and products.

Engage directly with the Tableau development team through user research, product discussions, and feedback activities around topics you care about.

Explore the Ideas forum to see which ones have been incorporated based on your feedback, and continue to add feature requests to inspire our development team! We couldn't do it without you.

Not all functionality described above is available in the beta program today. Some features will be added in the coming weeks. The beta program is available for existing Tableau customers. Customers with an active maintenance license can upgrade for free when Tableau 2018.1 is released.