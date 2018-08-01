Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Tableau Software Inc    DATA

TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC (DATA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Robbins Arroyo LLP: Court Terminates Tableau Software, Inc.'s (DATA) Securities Class Action Motion to Dismiss

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/01/2018 | 01:38am CEST

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins Arroyo LLP is investigating whether certain officers and directors of Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE: DATA) breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders. Purchasers of Tableau filed a securities class action complaint against the company's officers and directors for alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 between February 5, 2015 and February 4, 2016. According to the complaint, Tableau downplayed competitive threats until February 4, 2016, when the company revealed that it expected the company's 2016 first quarter revenue growth rate to decline approximately 25% on a year-over-year basis, finally signaling to the market the true adverse effect of Tableau's competitors on the business. On July 2, 2018, U.S. District Judge John G. Koeltl ordered that defendants' motion to dismiss plaintiff's second amended complaint be closed, paving the way for litigation to proceed.

View this press release on the firm's Shareholder Rights Blog: https://www.robbinsarroyo.com/tableau-software-july-2018/

Tableau Shareholders Have Legal Options

Concerned shareholders who would like more information about their rights and potential remedies can contact attorney Leonid Kandinov at (800) 350-6003, [email protected], or via the shareholder information form on the firm's website.

Robbins Arroyo LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits, and has helped its clients realize more than $1 billion of value for themselves and the companies in which they have invested. Sign up for our FREE portfolio monitoring service, Stock Watch.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC
01:38aROBBINS ARROYO LLP : Court Terminates Tableau Software, Inc.'s (DATA) Securities..
BU
07/31TABLEAU SOFTWARE : Data shines light on children’s rights challenges in La..
PU
07/31TABLEAU SOFTWARE : Enables Developers to Extend Functionality with New Extension..
PR
07/31NOW AVAILABLE IN TABLEAU : Dashboard extensions, a new TSM experience, spatial j..
PU
07/30TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC : half-yearly earnings release
07/27TABLEAU SOFTWARE : Introducing the 2018 Tableau Ambassadors, representing the he..
PU
07/27NEW FEATURES IN BETA : Heatmaps, richer formatting options, and more discoverabl..
PU
07/26TABLEAU SOFTWARE : Upskilling Asia’s workforce with modern analytics
PU
07/26TABLEAU SOFTWARE : Appoints Damon Fletcher as Chief Financial Officer
AQ
07/25TABLEAU SOFTWARE : Leveraging Google BigQuery's machine learning capabilities fo..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07/30TABLEAU : Valuations Difficult To 'Visualize' 
07/23Goldman boosts its Tableau target to 18% upside 
07/19Tableau Software makes interim CFO permanent 
07/15TABLEAU : What Makes It So Special? 
07/11KeyBanc upgrades Tableau Software with 20% upside 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 974 M
EBIT 2018 -23,8 M
Net income 2018 -246 M
Finance 2018 862 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 8,41x
EV / Sales 2019 7,14x
Capitalization 9 053 M
Chart TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC
Duration : Period :
Tableau Software Inc Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 33
Average target price 104 $
Spread / Average Target -3,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Adam Selipsky President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christian Chabot Chairman
Damon Fletcher Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Patrick Hanrahan Director & Chief Scientist Officer
Andrew Beers Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC47.64%9 053
ORACLE CORPORATION0.95%194 559
SAP7.22%148 379
INTUIT28.46%55 587
SERVICENOW INC37.13%33 978
HEXAGON23.53%19 847
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.