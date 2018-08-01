Robbins Arroyo LLP: Court Terminates Tableau Software, Inc.'s (DATA) Securities Class Action Motion to Dismiss

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins
Arroyo LLP is investigating whether certain officers and directors
of Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE: DATA) breached their fiduciary duties
to shareholders. Purchasers of Tableau filed a securities class action
complaint against the company's officers and directors for alleged
violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 between February 5,
2015 and February 4, 2016. According to the complaint, Tableau
downplayed competitive threats until February 4, 2016, when the company
revealed that it expected the company's 2016 first quarter revenue
growth rate to decline approximately 25% on a year-over-year basis,
finally signaling to the market the true adverse effect of Tableau's
competitors on the business. On July 2, 2018, U.S. District Judge John
G. Koeltl ordered that defendants' motion to dismiss plaintiff's second
amended complaint be closed, paving the way for litigation to proceed.
View this press release on the firm's Shareholder Rights Blog: https://www.robbinsarroyo.com/tableau-software-july-2018/
Tableau Shareholders Have Legal Options
