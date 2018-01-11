Log in
TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC (DATA)
Report
Tableau Software : Hyper and Linux arrive in Tableau 10.5!

01/11/2018 | 06:14am CET

We've unleashed the penguins in Tableau 10.5! The introduction of Tableau Server on Linux lets you combine Tableau's analytics platform with the enterprise capabilities Linux is known for. Quickly and seamlessly integrate Tableau Server into your current Linux processes and workflows.

Tableau Server on Linux has been built for easy deployment and management. Supporting the most popular distributions of Linux (RHEL 7, CentOS 7, Oracle Linux, or Ubuntu 16.04 LTS), Tableau Server can be easily integrated into existing Linux environments, either on premises or in the public cloud. You can also control user authentication through LDAP, Active Directory, or local authentication, and use existing Linux tools, including Bash and Yum.

With Tableau Server on Linux you can change the number of backgrounders, VizQL, and application servers without requiring a restart. And, migrating to Tableau Server on Linux is a simple backup and restore.

Tableau Software Inc. published this content on 10 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2018 05:14:00 UTC.

