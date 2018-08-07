Tableau Software : Master Tableau Prep with this list of learning resources

Log in
08/07/2018 | 06:16pm CEST

Instructional content, insights, and expert advice from the brilliant Tableau Community .

12. How to handle new input files in Tableau Prep - On his blog, VizPainter, Josh Milligan shares how to handle updates to existing data sets in Tableau Prep.
13. How to mimic the magic of LOD expressions in Tableau Prep - Community author Alexander Waleczek shares a step-by-step guide on how to mimic the functionality of an LOD expression in a Tableau Prep flow.
14. Getting your survey data 'just so' using Tableau Prep - Tableau Zen Master Steve Wexler shares a step-by-step guide on shaping your survey data, featuring a deep dive into pivoting in Prep.
15. Split, Pivoting and Union with Tableau Prep - Watch this video from Zen Master Hall of Famer Andy Kriebel to learn how to split columns, rename fields, pivot data, and union it all back together.
16. Tableau Prep Tip: Returning the First and Second Purchase Dates - As part of a Workout Wednesday challenge, Andy Kriebel's video shows you how to approach returning the first and second purchase dates for a customer along with how to bring them back into a single table for visualizing in Tableau.
17. Tableau Prep: How to Cleanse Your Data and Prepare it for Analysis - Interworks' Spencer Parker uses an example to display all of the 'formidable data cleansing options available in Tableau Prep.'
18. How to remove duplicate records in Tableau Prep- Josh Milligan shares another helpful post around how to easily remove duplicates in Prep, with a bonus LOD calculation at the end.
19. Tableau Prep Tutorial: Joins, aggregate, cleaning, and export - Follow along with Mithun Desai as he walks through the process of creating a flow using the Superstore data source.

Disclaimer

Tableau Software Inc. published this content on 07 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2018 16:15:06 UTC
