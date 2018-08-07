Tableau Software : Master Tableau Prep with this list of learning resources

Financials ($) Sales 2018 980 M EBIT 2018 -41,0 M Net income 2018 -248 M Finance 2018 905 M Yield 2018 - P/E ratio 2018 - P/E ratio 2019 EV / Sales 2018 7,72x EV / Sales 2019 6,59x Capitalization 8 476 M Chart TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 33 Average target price 112 $ Spread / Average Target 8,1% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Adam Selipsky President, Chief Executive Officer & Director Christian Chabot Chairman Damon Fletcher Chief Financial & Accounting Officer Patrick Hanrahan Director & Chief Scientist Officer Andrew Beers Chief Technology Officer Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC 50.20% 8 476 ORACLE CORPORATION 2.94% 193 763 SAP 6.86% 141 706 INTUIT 30.02% 53 237 SERVICENOW INC 41.62% 32 625 HEXAGON 29.91% 20 614