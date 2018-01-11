Log in
Tableau Software : Onboarding your team with Hyper

01/11/2018 | 06:14am CET

Overview
After reading the announcement on Tableau 10.5, the IT team at Global Superstore is eager to hop on to the Hyper train and take advantage of the benefits that Hyper brings. They upgrade to Tableau Server 10.5. They are planning to roll out the Tableau Desktop upgrades by department, so it'll take a little while before the entire company is using Tableau Desktop 10.5. The finance team is the first team to upgrade to Tableau Desktop 10.5.

Katy opens an old workbook in Tableau Desktop 10.5, publishes it to Tableau Server 10.5
Katy, on the finance team is working on the report for a budget meeting for 2018. Using Tableau Desktop 10.5, she opens the finance workbook from Tableau Server, which was originally created and published in Tableau Desktop 10.4 and uses a .tde extract. She makes some changes to the layout of the workbook and saves it. This changes the workbook version to 10.5, but keeps the extract in the .tde format. Katy then publishes this upgraded workbook to Tableau Server so her colleagues can review it.

Robert opens workbook in Tableau Desktop 10.5, refreshes the .tde extract, publishes to Tableau Server 10.5

Robert, also on the finance team, using a Tableau Desktop 10.5 opens the same workbook that Katy just edited. He notices that the data is out of date, so he manually refreshes the extract. When he does a manual refresh, the refresh process automatically upgrades the .tde extract to .hyper extract. He saves the workbook and publishes it to Tableau Server 10.5.

Stacy can't open a 10.5 workbook using Tableau Desktop 10.4, connects to Tableau Server instead

Stacy, on the HR team has been asked to review the 2018 report from finance. She downloads the finance team's workbook and attempts to open it using Tableau Desktop 10.4. She sees the following error message:

Stacy can't upgrade to Tableau Desktop 10.5 since HR doesn't yet have the approval from the IT team. She remembers from the emails from IT about the upgrade to 10.5. Referring to the email, she learns that she can work around this problem temporarily until she can upgrade her Tableau Desktop. Using a browser, she signs in to Tableau Server and is able to see the workbook. She also sees that she could make edits using Web Authoring if she needed to.

Joseph opens a 10.4 workbook with a .hyper extract using Tableau Desktop 10.4, gets an error and has to recreate a .tde extract

Due to a scheduled extract refresh on Tableau Server10.5, the extract used in the Employee workbook has been upgraded to .hyper format. When Joseph opens this workbook from Tableau Server using Tableau Desktop 10.4, he gets an error message. On accepting the error message, he is prompted to locate and create a .tde extract. Joseph has a copy of employee.tde extract stored locally on his machine that is able to use to open and read the workbook.

Tableau Software Inc. published this content on 10 January 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2018 05:14:00 UTC.

