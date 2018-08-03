Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Tableau Software Inc    DATA

TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC (DATA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 08/03 08:41:13 pm
103.24 USD   -6.28%
07:41pTABLEAU SOFTWAR : Perform advanced spatial analysis with spatial joi..
PU
07:28aTABLEAU SOFTWAR : DATA) reported earnings of N/A per share beating W..
AQ
12:24aTABLEAU : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Tableau Software : Perform advanced spatial analysis with spatial join—now available in Tableau

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/03/2018 | 07:41pm CEST

Location data is everywhere-in all industries and fields of study. And spatial joins support exploration and analysis in a variety of different scenarios.

For example, let's say you work with communities to analyze waterfowl sightings in watershed basin areas. You want to know how many birds have been spotted in each individual watershed. You have polygon data outlining locations of watershed basins and point data that records waterfowl sightings.

What if there's no shared fields between the data sets, but you know that they are both spatial files? You know the geographic outlines for the basins and the geographic information for each bird sighting.

With spatial join, you could join location data from bird observations with watershed boundaries to find your answer and analyze further.

With spatial join, you can use a map to analyze the amount of bird observations within each boundary.

You could also use spatial joins for scenarios like tracking offshore wells by count or production or analyzing road segments according to number of traffic incidents. Spatial join provides endless opportunities to find the where in your data.

Take your results one step further and leverage Tableau's dual-axis functionality to layer the two datasets on the map. A layered map can combine the aggregated data with the discrete points, providing detailed context for exploration.

Layer two spatial data sets on a map with Tableau's dual-axis functionality.

Spatial join empowers you to conduct advanced spatial analysis in Tableau instead of having to rely on outside mapping applications.

Load spatial data, join spatial data, and visualize the results-all without leaving Tableau. ￼The sky is the limit-it's just up to you to explore.

Disclaimer

Tableau Software Inc. published this content on 03 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2018 17:40:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC
07:41pTABLEAU SOFTWARE : Perform advanced spatial analysis with spatial join—now..
PU
02:02pTODAY'S RESEARCH REPORTS ON TRENDING : Symantec and Tableau Software
AC
07:28aTABLEAU SOFTWARE INC CLASS A (NYSE : DATA) reported earnings of N/A per share be..
AQ
12:24aTABLEAU : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/02TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
08/02TABLEAU SOFTWARE : Reports Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results
PR
08/02TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC : Tableau Software, Inc. Class A to Host Earnings Call
AC
08/02TABLEAU SOFTWARE : CDAOs drive change by blurring lines, not drawing them
PU
08/02TABLEAU SOFTWARE : How to do proportional highlighting with set actions in the l..
PU
08/01TABLEAU SOFTWARE : Stand out in your job search with an interactive Tableau resu..
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
07:55aTableau Software -2.4% after Q2 beats with downside EPS guide 
08/02Tableau Software (DATA) Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
08/02Tableau Software beats by $0.11, beats on revenue 
08/01Notable earnings after Thursday?s close 
08/01Tableau Software +2.6% after Deutsche Bank upgrade 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 974 M
EBIT 2018 -24,9 M
Net income 2018 -246 M
Finance 2018 872 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 7,99x
EV / Sales 2019 6,83x
Capitalization 8 655 M
Chart TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC
Duration : Period :
Tableau Software Inc Technical Analysis Chart | 4-Traders
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 33
Average target price 106 $
Spread / Average Target -4,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Adam Selipsky President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christian Chabot Chairman
Damon Fletcher Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Patrick Hanrahan Director & Chief Scientist Officer
Andrew Beers Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC59.19%8 655
ORACLE CORPORATION1.31%188 508
SAP6.04%141 754
INTUIT29.46%52 411
SERVICENOW INC40.23%31 438
HEXAGON28.06%20 614
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.